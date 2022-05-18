New York's New Hard Rock Hotel Revives a Piece of Midtown's Musical Legacy

New York City just opened its first Hard Rock Hotel, and it looks to revive a piece of Midtown's musical past.

Having celebrated its grand opening on May 12, Hard Rock Hotel New York is smack dab on 48th Street, in what used to be the city's Music Row. And although you won't find recording studios and instrument stores lining the block any longer, the hospitality brand's newest location pays tribute to the area's legacy through musically-inspired design and experiences.

Under the direction of design firm Jeffrey Beers International, each of the hotel's 446 guest rooms and suites are outfitted in blue tones and gold tones—a nod to the Manhattan skyline at dusk—along with "a design or sculptural homage to music" (think guitars and brass wind instruments, sound wave carpet patterns, and photos of musicians).Lining the hallways are iconic Hard Rock memorabilia, with objects such as a pair of silver patent leather boots worn by Lady Gaga and handwritten lyrics to John Lennon's 1972 "New York City" on full display.

Of course, guests will be treated to a range of amenities only available at Hard Rock Hotels. Among the different immersive experiences up for the taking, melomaniacs can listen to a curated playlist inspired by the city, rent a Crosley record player or Fender guitar, practice in-room yoga to a custom soundtrack, or pick up an interactive area guide created in part by musicians. But it's not just about the music here: other amenities include rooftop moonlight yoga sessions and an Unleashed pet program.



Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel New York

Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel New York

Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel New York

For both guests of the hotel and locals, Hard Rock features two entertainment venues that promise to please in what is already a competitive landscape. Audacy Live, which Hard Rock debuted in collaboration with Audacy broadcasting company, will offer a rotating roster of recording sessions and "intimate performances from A-list artists." Meanwhile, The Venue on Music Row boasts two stories of entertainment space where you can book tickets to everything from fashion shows to gala dinners.



When hunger pangs hit, you can dig in at one of two restaurants, including Sessions Restaurant & Bar, Hard Rock Hotel's signature all-day eatery. NYY Steak is exclusive to the brand's New York location and was developed in partnership with the New York Yankees. Serving up heritage-sourced steaks and market-fresh seafood, the fine dining establishment is decked out in Mozambique wood-paneled walls, fine china, and autographs from some of your favorite baseball players.

After getting your fill, head up to the 34th floor, where the RT60 bar and lounge serve up craft cocktails and shareable bites.



"New York City is one of the greatest cities in the world, and we are honored to open our doors to locals and travelers looking for a best-in-class hotel, dining, and entertainment experience," said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, in a statement. "Hard Rock has had a presence for decades in the City, but this location will deliver an entirely new experience from the brand that's been synonymous with music and entertainment for over 50 years."

Introductory nightly rates at Hard Rock Hotel New York start at $475 a night.