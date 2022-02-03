This South Carolina Hotel Is Offering Couples Personalized Love Stories

Looking for someone to put how you feel about that special someone into words? This hotel in South Carolina might be able to help you.

Charleston, South Carolina's HarbourView Inn has just unveiled its newest romance experience, offering guests the opportunity to meet with a local writer or poet who will transcribe the couple's love story, create a poem for the pair, or assist with wedding vow writing.

Those who choose to have their love story written or a poem created will have a 30-minute consultation with their writer, where their words will then be transcribed into either a 1,000-word story or one-page poem. Those who choose vow writing will have a one-hour session with their writer to make sure their words for the big day come out perfectly. Both options include a HarbourView Inn-branded leather journal where guests can do some word-crafting of their own.

This new experience is an add-on to the current romance package that the hotel already offers, affectionately named after everyone's favorite couple from "The Notebook," the Allie and Noah Timeless Romance Package. According to the hotel's website, the package is for guests who want "a dream-filled way to see the city of Charleston with your better half."

It includes a private carriage ride (where you'll pass a romantic message on the American Theater's marquee), admission to various Charleston attractions, and gift cards for dinner at local favorite High Cotton and sweet treats from Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream. It also includes a bouquet of roses, rose petal turndown service, and a bottle of sparkling wine.

The romantic package starts at $500 and is an add-on for the Allie and Noah Timeless Romance Package, which starts at $2,000, room not included. The new experience requires a minimum of a two-night stay and must be booked at least three weeks in advance. Reservations for both packages must be made by phone, and are subject to availability, so don't wait too long to book. You don't want to miss your chance to immortalize your love story.