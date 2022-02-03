Travel News Hotels This South Carolina Hotel Is Offering Couples Personalized Love Stories Couples can have their own love story or vows written by a local romance writer By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/03/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of HarbourView Inn, a Charlestowne Hotels Managed Property Looking for someone to put how you feel about that special someone into words? This hotel in South Carolina might be able to help you. Charleston, South Carolina's HarbourView Inn has just unveiled its newest romance experience, offering guests the opportunity to meet with a local writer or poet who will transcribe the couple's love story, create a poem for the pair, or assist with wedding vow writing. Those who choose to have their love story written or a poem created will have a 30-minute consultation with their writer, where their words will then be transcribed into either a 1,000-word story or one-page poem. Those who choose vow writing will have a one-hour session with their writer to make sure their words for the big day come out perfectly. Both options include a HarbourView Inn-branded leather journal where guests can do some word-crafting of their own. This new experience is an add-on to the current romance package that the hotel already offers, affectionately named after everyone's favorite couple from "The Notebook," the Allie and Noah Timeless Romance Package. According to the hotel's website, the package is for guests who want "a dream-filled way to see the city of Charleston with your better half." It includes a private carriage ride (where you'll pass a romantic message on the American Theater's marquee), admission to various Charleston attractions, and gift cards for dinner at local favorite High Cotton and sweet treats from Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream. It also includes a bouquet of roses, rose petal turndown service, and a bottle of sparkling wine. The romantic package starts at $500 and is an add-on for the Allie and Noah Timeless Romance Package, which starts at $2,000, room not included. The new experience requires a minimum of a two-night stay and must be booked at least three weeks in advance. Reservations for both packages must be made by phone, and are subject to availability, so don't wait too long to book. You don't want to miss your chance to immortalize your love story. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit An LGBTQ+ Travel Guide to Charleston, South Carolina 17 Best Romantic Things to Do in the United Kingdom The 10 Best Travel Journals of 2022 The 8 Best Portland, Oregon Hotels of 2021 The Best Hotels in Greenville, South Carolina The 7 Best Buffalo, New York Hotels of 2022 10 Things to Do in Las Vegas for Couples LGBTQ Travel Guide: Asheville The Best Dive Bar in Every State The Best LGBTQ+ Hidden Gem in Every State Camden Hills State Park: The Complete Guide The 9 Most Romantic U.S. Hotels of 2022 Meet the New Hospitality Brand Focused on the World's Best Golf Destinations The 7 Best Monterey, California, Hotels of 2022 The 10 Best Niagara Falls Hotels of 2022 The 9 Best Montreal Hotels of 2022