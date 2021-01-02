Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting: The Complete Guide

View Map Hall of Flame Fire Museum Address 6101 E Van Buren St , Phoenix , AZ 85008-3421 , USA Get directions Phone +1 602-275-3473 Web Visit website

There are about 200 firefighting museums in the United States, but the largest is in Phoenix. In fact, the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting is the largest firefighting museum in the world with more than 130 wheeled pieces, dating from 1725 to the present, on display. It also houses an impressive collection of badges, alarms, helmets, and gear and has a firetruck that kids can climb on. You can easily spend a few hours here since the museum is nearly the size of a Walmart, or you can combine your visit with a stop at the nearby Phoenix Zoo or Desert Botanical Garden.

History and Background

The Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting began with a Christmas gift in 1955 for the man who had just about everything, George F. Getz, Jr. Not only was Getz chairman of Globe Corp., a company his father founded in 1902, he also served as director of the Chicago Cubs; Santa Fe Industries; the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway Co.; and other companies. Trying to come up with the perfect gift, his wife, Olive, surprised him with a 1924 American LaFrance fire engine.

That gift sparked a passion, and Getz began collecting fire engines and artifacts from around the world. In 1961, he opened the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, near his estate in Lake Geneva, where it operated until 1970. When the family relocated to Phoenix for the warmer, drier climate, Getz brought the museum with him.

Originally, the Phoenix location consisted of just Galleries 1 and 2; today, there are five galleries in the still growing museum, plus the Hall of Heroes dedicated to those firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. An off-limits shop repairs, restores, and maintains the engines and equipment.

Teresa Bitler

What to See and Do

The museum is laid out chronologically beginning in Gallery 1 with man-powered water pumps. Unless you have kids that want to go directly to the more modern fire trucks, start your self-guided tour in the first gallery with the oldest piece: the 1725 Newsham hand pump. A few pieces down, watch for the Badger Fire Company engine used to help fight the Great Chicago Fire.

Many of the hand- and horse-drawn pieces in Gallery 1 were paraded through their towns and neighboring communities, and as a result, they feature elaborate designs, intricate paint jobs, and plenty of polished chrome. Other highlights in this gallery include the display of fire marks—plaques mounted to a building in the 18th century to prove it was insured against fire—along the back wall and an early Japanese firefighter’s uniform.

The exhibits continue in Gallery 2 with motorized engines, including the 1924 American LaFrance that Getz received that Christmas. Kids will want to spend a little more time in this section, not only because the vehicles here look more like what they would expect but because they can board a 1952 fire truck.

The National Firefighting Hall of Heroes, located behind the 1952 fire truck, is a moving tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in the line of duty. One panel is dedicated to the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona and another to those who perished on 9/11.

Teresa Bitler

Special Events and Programs

In addition to school and adult group tours, Hall of Flame host several special events throughout the year. Every year on 9/11, the museum commemorates the heroes that fell that day by reading their names out loud against the backdrop of FDNY Rescue 4, a truck which responded to the World Trade Center that day.

The museum also sponsors an open house in the fall with free admission, rides on a museum fire engine, and photos with Smokey Bear. Local fire departments join in on the fun, bringing their trucks and equipment to the museum. Be prepared for crowds, though. The open houses are extremely popular and usually attract more than 1,000 visitors.

Exit the Hall of Heroes through the theater, if a movie isn’t playing, to see the extensive collection of fire helmets located inside the theater. You’ll have to back track through Gallery 1 to get to Galleries 3 and 4 from there. Both galleries feature more motorized engines, but Gallery 4 also has a children’s play area with pint-sized helmets and jackets. Back in the corner, near the children’s play area, the Wildland Firefighting Gallery details what it takes to fight fires in the remote wilderness.

Getting There

Hall of Flame is located just minutes from the Phoenix Zoo, Desert Botanical Garden, and Papago Park. Finding the entrance to the museum can be a little tricky, though, because it doesn’t sit directly on Van Buren Street. Instead, it is off of Project Drive.

To get to the museum, navigate to the Loop 202 (also known as the Red Mountain Freeway) through Tempe and exit at Priest Drive. Head north to Center Parkway. Turn right. Take the first left onto Project Drive and continue to almost to Mill Avenue. The museum will be on the left. Free parking is readily available in the museum’s parking lot.

Hall of Flame is also easily accessible by Valley Metro Light Rail. Take the light rail to the Washington Street / Priest Drive station and walk 0.3 miles north on Priest Drive to Center Parkway. Turn right on Center, then left on Project Drive, and continue to the museum’s entrance.

Teresa Bitler

Tips for Visiting