This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks

The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State.

Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.

The hotel features 187 luxury suites and guestrooms, each designed in emerald green and light gray tones and outfitted in pillow top mattresses, down feather pillows, and with a JBL Bluetooth stereo.

At Between the Trees, Grand Bohemian Lodge's on-site restaurant, Nicolas Abello, who worked at New York's Michelin-starred L'Appart, posts up in an open kitchen, serving seasonal dishes that emphasize local meat, fish, and produce—think roasted pheasant breast with celery route remoulade and chestnut and lightly seared rainbow trout from the Chattooga River—as well as regionally-sourced cheeses. Meanwhile, the in-house pastry chef creates delectable desserts for a post-dinner treat. And, true to its name, Between the Trees boasts incredible views of the waterfalls that lend their name to Falls Park.



Courtesy of Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville

If you're looking to imbibe, you can opt for a private dining experience in the restaurant's 1,000-bottle wine room, a glass of sparkling wine in the hotel lobby, or you can enjoy the natural beauty of the area from Spirit & Bower, which faces the Liberty Bridge and falls. The bar's two fireplaces, stone firepit, and outdoor verandah and terrace serve as a cozy backdrop as you sip on hand-crafted cocktails like the Southern-style Bootlegger (jalapeño and pineapple-infused moonshine, blood orange, citrus) or sample from a curated selection of bourbon and whiskey. Should you want something to snack on, Spirit & Bower also offers small bites such as pimento cheese and Wagyu beef sliders.

Adding to the homey vibes is the hotel's $2 million art collection, some of which is on display in the Grand Bohemian Art Gallery. There is a rotating selection of works from local and international artists, along with a substantial number of Native American and Western pieces from the private collection of Richard C. Kessler, chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. Guests at the hotel can also find rest and relaxation at the Poseidon Spa, whose spa menu includes custom massages, hydrafacials, aromatherapy, and chemical peels.

Courtesy of Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville

"After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural beauty and tranquil ambiance come to life in downtown Greenville," Kessler said in a statement shared with TripSavvy. "We look forward to introducing the luxurious Grand Bohemian Lodge to our beloved repeat and new guests alike in this emerging destination full of rich heritage."

Rooms start at $342 a night.