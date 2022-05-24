This Popular Hotel Group Is Offering Rooms for $30 a Night This Summer

With soaring gas prices and inflation amplifying the cost of flights, an affordable vacation might feel a little out of reach right now. But a new sale from Graduate Hotels could help make your summer travels easier on the wallet.

Graduate Hotels, a hotel group with more than 30 locations in popular college towns across the U.S. and U.K., is offering up one of the hottest deals of the summer: select rooms for $30 a night at its U.S. locations (or 30 pounds a night at its properties in Cambridge and Oxford).

But you have to be quick: The deal, which starts at noon ET on May 25, is only good for 30 hours, so you'll have to book by 6 p.m. ET on May 26 to take advantage of the savings. The deal is valid for travel through July 31, 2022, a representative of Graduate Hotels told TripSavvy.

Guests at any of the hotel group's locations can expect a design-forward aesthetic that pays homage to the surrounding city's roots and collegiate ties. At Graduate Roosevelt Island, which sits near the Cornell Tech campus between Manhattan and Queens, you'll find a 12-foot Hebru Brantley sculpture and lamps blinking the Cornell fight song in Morse code. Meanwhile, you'll be in for glitz and glam at Graduate Hotels' Nashville location, thanks to its Dolly Parton-approved pink-centric décor and an animatronic karaoke bar.

Hopefully, this won't be the only major summer sale we can expect from Graduate Hotels if past years are any indication. In 2019, the hotel group offered an "all-you-can-stay" pass, allowing travelers to book an unlimited number of stays at any of its U.S. properties throughout July, all for a flat fee of $500.

