This Popular Hotel Group Is Offering An "All-You-Can-Stay" Pass for July

You’ve probably heard of all-you-can-eat buffets. While COVID-19 may have made those germ bombs obsolete in most places, but one hotel is releasing an all-you-can-stay pass that’s perfect for summer road trip season.

Graduate Hotels, a popular hotel group centered around vibrant college towns, just brought back its Hall Pass. For a one-time, flat fee of $500 (up from $400 in 2019), guests can enjoy stays at any of the brand's 30 properties across the U.S. for July. Seriously, unlimited.

Each location has a curated theme, so you'll always feel like you're staying somewhere new. For instance, Richmond, Virginia’s location pays homage to tennis ace and hometown hero Arthur Ashe with a lobby wall of aviator lenses, Ashe’s signature look, and the lobby cafe is named after the park where the legend honed his skills.

Music lovers and just anyone with taste can appreciate the glitzy Nashville location that’s all things Dolly Parton, from the pink wallpaper to the disco ball tile ceiling. And for that new hotel experience, check out the just-opened New York location on Roosevelt Island, the sole hotel on the island, described as “a scholastic retreat in the middle of the East River.”

Of course, even all-you-can-eat buffets have some restrictions, so there are some terms and conditions that apply to the Hall Pass. Most importantly, the name on the Hall Pass has to match the name on the reservation and credit card. So you can’t “loan” your pass to a friend. Hall Passes can actually be revoked for misuse.

Also, reservations have to be booked at least three days in advance, and there’s a max of five total nights at a single property. For select properties (Nashville, Providence, and Roosevelt Island), the pass can’t be redeemed on weekends. Finally, if you were thinking this entitles you to a stay in a luxe suite? No dice. The Pass is available for standard rooms only.

Even with the exclusions, it’s still a sweet deal for anyone with a few Graduate locations nearby or some major PTO in July. Though it’s not clear how many Hall Passes are available, quantities are limited. They go on sale June 9 at 12 p.m. Central time.