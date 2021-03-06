Travel News Hotels This Popular Hotel Group Is Offering An "All-You-Can-Stay" Pass for July Road trip, anyone? Written by Patrice J. Williams Instagram Linkedin Website Patrice J. Williams is a travel and style content creator and fact checker and author of thrift shopping book "Looking Fly on a Dime." Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Patrice J. Williams Updated 06/03/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of the Graduate You’ve probably heard of all-you-can-eat buffets. While COVID-19 may have made those germ bombs obsolete in most places, but one hotel is releasing an all-you-can-stay pass that’s perfect for summer road trip season. Graduate Hotels, a popular hotel group centered around vibrant college towns, just brought back its Hall Pass. For a one-time, flat fee of $500 (up from $400 in 2019), guests can enjoy stays at any of the brand's 30 properties across the U.S. for July. Seriously, unlimited. Each location has a curated theme, so you'll always feel like you're staying somewhere new. For instance, Richmond, Virginia’s location pays homage to tennis ace and hometown hero Arthur Ashe with a lobby wall of aviator lenses, Ashe’s signature look, and the lobby cafe is named after the park where the legend honed his skills. Music lovers and just anyone with taste can appreciate the glitzy Nashville location that’s all things Dolly Parton, from the pink wallpaper to the disco ball tile ceiling. And for that new hotel experience, check out the just-opened New York location on Roosevelt Island, the sole hotel on the island, described as “a scholastic retreat in the middle of the East River.” Of course, even all-you-can-eat buffets have some restrictions, so there are some terms and conditions that apply to the Hall Pass. Most importantly, the name on the Hall Pass has to match the name on the reservation and credit card. So you can’t “loan” your pass to a friend. Hall Passes can actually be revoked for misuse. Also, reservations have to be booked at least three days in advance, and there’s a max of five total nights at a single property. For select properties (Nashville, Providence, and Roosevelt Island), the pass can’t be redeemed on weekends. Finally, if you were thinking this entitles you to a stay in a luxe suite? No dice. The Pass is available for standard rooms only. Even with the exclusions, it’s still a sweet deal for anyone with a few Graduate locations nearby or some major PTO in July. Though it’s not clear how many Hall Passes are available, quantities are limited. They go on sale June 9 at 12 p.m. Central time. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 8 Best Newport, Rhode Island, Hotels of 2021 What You Need to Know Before Booking a Vacation at a Resort Bubble The Best New York City Hotels The 9 Best Cannon Beach Hotels of 2021 The Complete Guide to Dollywood Your Legoland California Visit - A Complete Guide The Dos and Don’ts of Renting a Vacation Home A Maldives Hotel Launches an Unlimited-Stay Pass The Top 7 Family-Friendly Resorts in Cancun The 11 Best Bermuda Hotels of 2021 The 7 Best Hollywood Hotels of 2021 The Best Places to See Christmas Lights in and Near Nashville Best Grand Canyon Hotels 2021 The 10 Best Hotel Booking Sites of 2021 Inside Tampa's First Five-Star Hotel and Super Bowl Headquarters The 10 Best Hotels in Richmond, Virginia