Graduate Hotels Debuts New Homestay Platform in Three College Towns

Graduate Hotels, a hotel group known for its 30-plus locations in mainly U.S. college towns, is getting into the vacation rental market.

With several short-term rental offerings located in Oxford, Mississippi, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Knoxville, Tennessee, Graduate Hotels' new venture, called Graduate Homes, gives everyone from alums to parents of university students to avid college football fans a place to stay during major events like graduation and homecoming.

And these homestays aren't your average vacation rental properties, either. Guests will enjoy some of the same amenities as those staying at a nearby Graduate Hotels property, including access to its pools and fitness centers, complimentary bike rentals, and discounts across the hotel group's bars and restaurants. Travelers will also be treated to in-home experiences like yoga classes and a personal mixologist shaking up craft cocktails, as well as a dedicated concierge service that will go so far as to coordinate a tailgating experience at the next big game.



Courtesy of Graduate Hotels

“We’re thrilled to introduce travelers to the next iteration of the Graduate Hotels guest experience with the launch of Graduate Homes,” said Kevin Osterhaus, Graduate Hotels President, in a press release shared with TripSavvy. “The short-term rental market has exploded in the last few years, and as a hotel brand that is rooted in university communities, we felt this was a natural next step for our brand. We hope Graduate Homes becomes a staple for families and travelers to celebrate milestones for many years to come.”

Although Graduate Homes is only available in three U.S. cities so far, it plans to expand and is welcoming applications from anyone who wants to host. Short-term rentals will be ready to book this fall.

