Travel News Air Travel These Were 2022's Most Popular Destinations, According to Google Flights How many have you been to? By Laura Ratliff Published on 12/20/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara If you're anything like us, 2022 marked a year for re-exploration—visiting some old favorites and checking a few new hotspots off our bucket lists. Now, newly released data from Google shows that many of us were on the same wavelength when researching and booking our 2022 travels. The company released its annual "Year in Search" report earlier this month, highlighting trending topics throughout the year, including data from Google Flights—and some of the year's most popular destinations for U.S.-based travelers might surprise you. The report found that some of the trendiest travel destinations of 2022, ranked by an increase in search volume year-over-year, included North American favorites like New York, Toronto, and Vancouver. But some eternal European favorites also made their way up the list: London, Paris, and Rome round out the top 10, and many destinations on the list were even further afield, like Mumbai and Delhi. But perhaps most surprising was the list's second entry, Ho Chi Minh City. The Vietnamese capital saw an exponential increase in searches throughout the year as adventurous American travelers looked to reacclimate themselves to long-haul flights. Plus, while many other Asian countries remained closed to tourism for much of 2022, Vietnam reopened earlier this year. Here's the complete list of the top 10 trending Google Flights destinations searched for in the U.S. this year: LondonHo Chi Minh CityParisDelhiTorontoRomeMumbaiVancouverLisbonNew York You can explore more of Google's 2022 trends at the Year in Search 2022 hub.