Pharrell Williams Is Opening a Hotel in Miami Beach

Grammy Award-winning musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams is opening a hotel with restaurant hospitality maven David Grutman. The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach opens April 15 with 266 rooms and nearly 100,000 square feet of public space.

The Goodtime Hotel will be Grutman’s first hotel; he currently owns and operates restaurants and nightclubs, including Komodo, Swan, Papi Steak, and LIV at Fontainebleu via his company Groot Hospitality.

“My first hotel needed to break the mold,” said Grutman. Together, Grutman and Williams called on architect Morris Adjmi, designer Ken Fulk and landscape architect Raymond Jungles to create the joyful tropical oasis.

Perched in the historic section of South Beach, the hotel has a ridged white façade with airy entryway pinpointed with greenery. The pastel lobby has mint and pink tones and utilizes Art Deco and tropical design accents like tropical murals and vintage fringed lamps in the whimsical space.

The whimsy continues in the food and drink options, the centerpiece of which will be Grutman’s Strawberry Moon, a restaurant and 30,000-square foot pool club with details like broad stripe pastel tiling and vintage scalloped bar seating, pinstriped awnings, and both real and fake palms. The food is classic and casual Mediterranean fare with a full array of cocktails. Williams is tasked with the hotel’s soundtrack, natch, and he has a studio on site.

Other public areas include a gym with MyBeast and Peloton equipment, a library ideal for coffee or cocktails, and 45,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

Many of the spacious rooms have Biscayne Bay or Atlantic Ocean views, which accent the pastel color palette. Custom bedding, bespoke drapes, wicker bedside tables, mint green leopard-print benches, and a signature pink rotary dial phone complete the design.

Room rates start at $278, and there is a local staycation grand opening offer. To book, visit the hotel's website.