Travel News Cruises Golden Fans at Sea Is Throwing a Party and Inviting Everyone They Know The new "Golden Girls"-themed cruise is set to sail the high seas in April 2023 By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/24/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Darin Kamnetz / Flip Phone Events If you're a fan of the iconic '80s sitcom the "Golden Girls" and are looking for the perfect vacation for 2023, you've found the right place. Returning for its fourth year, the Golden Fans at Sea Cruise is back and ready to take fans of all kinds to some beautifully tropical locations. The cruise will depart from Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023, and make two stops during its five-night journey—Key West, Florida, and Cozumel, Mexico. Fans will be treated to a bar crawl in Key West and a beach day in Cozumel that boasts "roundtrip transportation, unlimited open bar, buffet, 200-foot waterslides, two pools, and more." However, the ship itself isn't to be overlooked. The cruise will take place on the recently-refurbished Celebrity Summit, which underwent a massive renovation during the Celebrity Cruises' $500-million fleet-wide "modernization program." The ship now includes new staterooms, elevated design concepts and technology, and some new venues under their "Retreat experience," including a lounge and sundeck. During the Golden Fans at Sea Cruise, guests will be able to enjoy karaoke, celebrity dress-up parties, trivia, celebrity panels, parodies, and more. Although the 2023 guest lineup hasn't been announced yet, the cruises' previous years have included some of the show's producers and writers, the sister of Rue McClanahan, who portrayed Blanche Devereaux on the show, and the world-famous "Golden Girls" drag queens, The Golden Gays NYC. Tickets start at $750 for a cabin and $1,500 for a suite. To find out more information or to book the cruise, visit GoldenFansAtSea.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 8 Best Alaska Cruises of 2022 How to Save Money on a Family Cruise I Sailed on Hurtigruten's Inaugural Galapagos Cruise—Here's What It Was Like Disney's New Cruise Ship Is Setting Sail In June 2022—See Inside The 8 Best Bahamas Cruises of 2022 The 6 Best Cruises for Kids in 2022 The Best Time to Visit Miami Florida Has Some of the World's Best Water Parks The Best Dive Bar in Every State The 8 Best Honeymoon Cruises of 2022 The 8 Best Carnival Cruise Ships of 2022 If You Love Cruising Without The Crowds, Consider These Condos at Sea The 15 Best Free Things to Do in Florida 13 New Ocean Cruise Ships in 2018 The 7 Best Cruises for Teens of 2022 A Theme Park Fan's Guide to the Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship