Golden Fans at Sea Is Throwing a Party and Inviting Everyone They Know

If you're a fan of the iconic '80s sitcom the "Golden Girls" and are looking for the perfect vacation for 2023, you've found the right place. Returning for its fourth year, the Golden Fans at Sea Cruise is back and ready to take fans of all kinds to some beautifully tropical locations.

The cruise will depart from Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023, and make two stops during its five-night journey—Key West, Florida, and Cozumel, Mexico. Fans will be treated to a bar crawl in Key West and a beach day in Cozumel that boasts "roundtrip transportation, unlimited open bar, buffet, 200-foot waterslides, two pools, and more."

However, the ship itself isn't to be overlooked. The cruise will take place on the recently-refurbished Celebrity Summit, which underwent a massive renovation during the Celebrity Cruises' $500-million fleet-wide "modernization program." The ship now includes new staterooms, elevated design concepts and technology, and some new venues under their "Retreat experience," including a lounge and sundeck. During the Golden Fans at Sea Cruise, guests will be able to enjoy karaoke, celebrity dress-up parties, trivia, celebrity panels, parodies, and more.

Although the 2023 guest lineup hasn't been announced yet, the cruises' previous years have included some of the show's producers and writers, the sister of Rue McClanahan, who portrayed Blanche Devereaux on the show, and the world-famous "Golden Girls" drag queens, The Golden Gays NYC.

Tickets start at $750 for a cabin and $1,500 for a suite. To find out more information or to book the cruise, visit GoldenFansAtSea.com.