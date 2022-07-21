Travel News Hotels You Can Now Rent 'The Godfather' Mansion on Airbnb You can live like Don Corleone for the entire month of August By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 07/21/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of MARC MCANDREWS Fans of "The Godfather" can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film in style, thanks to Airbnb. The rental company is allowing movie lovers to stay in the iconic Don Vito Corleone's estate shown in the original movie. The actual mansion was built in 1930 in Staten Island and used for exterior mansion shots in the film, most notably during Connie Corleone's wedding reception. Since the 1972 movie, the mansion has undergone significant renovations, making the 6,248-square-foot home completely modernized. The family that owns the property has decided to rent it to up to five guests for a 30-night stay this summer. "Guests will have private access to the grandeur of our mansion, including five bedrooms and seven bathrooms," the Airbnb listing describes. "We also have plenty of activities and amenities onsite, including a large saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, a game room, and a gym." Courtesy of MARC MCANDREWS Courtesy of MARC MCANDREWS Courtesy of MARC MCANDREWS Courtesy of MARC MCANDREWS The beds and baths are fit for both children and adults. Despite the home being renovated and modernized, there’s still enough Corleone charm to make it feel like you’re in the 1972 film—the large, hardwood desk in the study, the claw foot tubs in the bathrooms, and the fully stocked bar in the basement make it easy to feel like you’re a part of the family. If you’re interested in staying on the property, make sure you set your alarms and act fast. The property will only be available for one group of people. Booking will open on Wednesday, July 27, at 1 p.m. EST for a stay from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, 2022. The cost? Just $50 a night, in honor of the 50th anniversary the film is celebrating. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit