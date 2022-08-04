Global Entry Just Got Even Faster at These US Airports

Global Entry has been getting even smoother for international travelers at select U.S. airports. As of July 26, the Trusted Traveler Program has gone entirely paperless at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, making customs a much more efficient and secure experience for Global Entry members.

Instead of printing out paper receipts, the facial biometric kiosks "utilize facial comparison and mobile officer technology by confirming traveler identity and making an admissibility decision without producing a receipt," the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

After verifying their identity at one of the facial biometric kiosks, Global Entry members going through customs will only need to show a customs official their passport under the paperless system.

"We're very pleased to have both DFW and IAH Airports come on board to enhance our Global Entry Arrival process," said Judson W. Murdock II, the CBP's director of field operations in Houston. "This enhancement will allow us to streamline the arrival process for Global Entry members by continuing to reduce the time in the arrivals line for thousands of eligible travelers entering the United States."

So far, 10 U.S. airports have introduced these paperless kiosks, and every international airport that uses Global Entry.

But biometric technology isn't new to U.S. airports. Last year, Delta airlines teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to test out biometric digital ID verification for travelers checking in at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, a first for domestic flights.

Meanwhile, at Tampa International Airport, biometric scanners have been installed at eight international gates, with an expected 11 total to be in use by the end of August.

"By 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has mandated that all U.S. international flights use biometric scanners," David Golden, an IT analyst at TPA, said in a statement. "The ones we've been implementing at TPA will replace, in many cases, the traditional boarding pass scanners."

The new technology works by scanning every passenger's face at the gate, then comparing the scans with the passport photos the CBP has on file. These scanners, TPA says, are expected to clear or reject each passenger in just five seconds. For a 130-passenger flight, the average boarding time is scheduled to be reduced from approximately 35 minutes to 11.

"The future is here," said Golden. "And the future is amazing."

