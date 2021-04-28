Girlfriend Collective Launches Sustainable Swimsuits Just in Time for Summer

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Girlfriend Collective is no stranger when it comes to sustainability and their leggings are a favorite among travelers. The brand just added to its line of comfy leggings, bras, and tees by launching a swimwear collection. Even if you’re not jetting to a tropical destination, these colorful suits just might brighten up any poolside mood.

Their popular leggings consist of 90 percent recycled plastic bottles and the new swimsuits are made from recycled fishing nets and other waste recovered from the oceans. The 82 percent Econyl, or recycled nylon, is combined with 18 percent elastane for the perfect amount of stretch.

The collection has a range of one-piece swimsuits as well as bikini tops and bottoms that can be mixed and matched.

The three one-piece bathing suits include the Oasis which has a trendy one-shoulder design or the Clemente with thin adjustable straps in the back. And there’s also the Whidbey with a classic scoop neck and thicker straps for more support.

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

For those who prefer the look of a two-piece, the collection has three bikini tops in similar cuts as the one-pieces, with the straps ranging from an inch wide to a triangle top to an asymmetrical one-shoulder. They’re double lined and each top is described based on the support it provides, from low-impact to low-medium.

Two different bottoms round out the collection. The Bay is cut lower on the hip and has moderate coverage in the back, while the Poolside has a high waist, similar to the brand’s popular leggings

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective



Every piece in the swim collection has UPF 50+ protection from the sun, is quick-drying, and pill-resistant. And the five colors include the perfect mix of neutrals with a few pops of yellow, orange, and aqua blue. The size range is also quite inclusive–each piece is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL. To make shopping a bit easier, each item is shown on models of all sizes and their stats are provided for comparison.

Prices start at $38 for bottoms and go up to $78 for one pieces. As with all Girlfriend Collective pieces, one percent of sales are donated to Healthy Seas.

You can shop the entire swimwear collection here.