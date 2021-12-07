TripSavvy Travel News Northern Ireland's 'Game of Thrones' Studio Tour Will Transport You to Westeros The studio, once closed to the public, will feature exclusive props and sets By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 12/07/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Game of Thrones Studio Tour™ Along with the Titanic, the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" has been a staple of Northern Ireland's tourism industry. While many associate the show's epic medieval vistas with Croatia, Iceland, and Spain, the show's interior scenes were predominantly filmed in around 25 locations in Northern Ireland. Nearly one-sixth of tourists to the country visit with the primary goal of seeing their favorite Thrones sites, such as Winterfell Castle, also known as Old Castle Ward in Strangford, County Down. Now, over two years since the show's finale, Northern Ireland is inviting Thrones lovers from around the world to step back into Westeros with a multi-million-dollar immersive tour at Linen Mill Studios, Banbridge, just south of Belfast. Set to open on February 4, 2022, the studio, where parts of the show were filmed, was previously off-limits to the public. The new experience promises to bring visitors "closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before," featuring props such as Daenerys Targaryen's Dragonstone throne and iconic white fur coat, as well as Sansa Stark's wedding dress and Jon Snow's winter furs. Fans can also step inside the actual set of Winterfell's Great Hall, as well as learn all of the behind-the-scenes tricks of the trade, including the choices made behind makeup artistry and set decoration. And after hours of exploring, visitors can grab a bite at one of two on-site cafes, making the experience an ideal day trip. Tickets are now available to book online, and must be purchased in advance of your visit. Adult admission is £39.50 (about $52), while tickets for children ages 5 through 15 are £27.50 (about $36). Children ages 4 and younger enter free. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. BBC News. "Game of Thrones is game changer for NI tourism." 21 May 2019 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Top 10 Game of Thrones Sites to Visit in Northern Ireland The Absolute Best Things to Do in County Antrim LA's Long-Awaited Movie History Museum Is Finally Ready for Its Closeup Top 12 Things to Do in Cardiff, Wales These Artist Collaborations Are Redefining Travel Gear The Best Family Vacation Destinations in 2019 Guide to All of Florida's Theme Parks The 7 Best Day Trips from Belfast The 12 Best Things to Do in Colchester, England 9 of the Best Game of Thrones Locations to Visit in Iceland Ireland's 20 Largest Towns and Cities Ireland's 11 Most Impressive Castles 25 Best Things to Do on a Trip to Los Angeles The Top 18 Family Attractions in the United Kingdom The Top 22 Things to Do in Ireland A Harry Potter Fanatic's Guide to Visiting the UK