Travel News Air Travel Frontier and Spirit Announce Merger, Set to Become Most Complained About Airline The deal unites two of the world's largest—and most frustrating—budget carriers By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/07/22 Share Pin Email GC Images / Getty Images Just when you thought the trend of low-cost airlines dominating the travel news cycle might be slowing down, think again: Spirit and Frontier, two of the most prominent players in the budget airline space, announced a bombshell $6.6 billion merger this morning that would cement them as America's fifth largest airline. The combination would bring together two notoriously no-frills carriers that offer low base fares but charge extra for almost everything else, including carry-on bags and seat selection. Although many may appreciate their affordable price points, the two airlines are no stranger to customer frustration. According to a 2021 breakdown by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Spirit boasts 13.25 complaints per every 100,000 passengers, the highest complaint ratio of any airline. Frontier clocked in at number 3 on the list, with 5.76 complaints per 100,000 passengers (JetBlue was second, with 6.85). According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, both airlines possess the industry's worst customer satisfaction ratings. "This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra-low fare competitor to serve our guests even better, expand career opportunities for our team members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public," said Spirit CEO Ted Christie in a statement. Spirit and Frontier's boards both approved the deal over the weekend. It will be the first U.S. airline merger since 2016 when Alaska Airlines acquired Virgin America for $2.6 billion. That deal didn't shake out so well for Virgin: Alaska Airlines went on to mostly dissolve the Virgin America brand. "While the Virgin America name is beloved to many, we concluded that to be successful on the West Coast, we had to do so under one name," Alaska's senior vice president of marketing Sangita Woerner said at the time. Could the same changes be in store for Spirit or Frontier? Details have not yet been released about the possibility of a new name, the location of the merger's new headquarters, or who will be tapped to lead management. There's also the question of whether or not the merger will move forward. While the transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, it must be approved by federal antitrust regulators. With the stricter crackdown on mergers under the Biden administration, that approval is not guaranteed. Most recently, the administration's Justice Department blocked an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, breaking up what could have been a complete merger. If approval is granted, the combination of the two budget powerhouses will offer more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations—certainly nothing to sneeze about. Whether or not there will be changes to the quality of the airlines' services remains to be seen.  