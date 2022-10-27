Frontier Is Launching an Unlimited Flight Pass Good for 12 Months of Travel

Could unlimited flight passes be a travel trend that's here to stay? After Alaska Airlines announced its unlimited subscription ticketing program earlier this year, others followed. Now, Frontier Airlines is joining in: The Denver-based airline revealed this week that it plans to launch its first all-you-can-fly pass, available in the spring of 2023.

The airline's GoWild! Pass will grant travelers unlimited flights to all Frontier-operated destinations for over 300 days within 12 months, meaning that blackout dates will most likely apply. Further details on restricted dates, as well as terms and conditions, have not yet been released.

On a sign-up page launched for potential customers, the airline states travelers who purchase the pass "will be able to get confirmed for [their] flight the day before [they] take off," implying that the pass may only be valid for booking flights one day in advance. While the airline has not yet confirmed those details, that restrictive timeframe could make the pass less useful for those who need guaranteed seats on a flight with more than one day's notice.

Given that more than five million seats flew empty last year alone, it isn't surprising that the airline may be using this opportunity to fill unoccupied seats, which would explain the last-minute restriction. As a low-cost airline, travelers should also expect to pay fees on Frontier flights for amenities like water, snacks, checked bags, and more.

Pricing for the flight pass has yet to be announced. Alaska Airlines' pass began at $49 per month for more limited options and rose to $749 for a more flexible version. In 2010, JetBlue offered a 30-day flight pass that cost between $499 to $699, with the more expensive tier including weekend travel.

