Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating 5 New International Routes With $69 Flights

Your next tropical vacation is about to get a lot more affordable. Last week, budget carrier Frontier Airlines announced that it is debuting five new international routes this coming November and December, with flights running from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to destinations in Costa Rica, the Bahamas, El Salvador, and Jamaica.

According to Frontier, it is now Atlanta's second-largest international carrier. The low-cost airline first launched international flights from Atlanta in 2021—with routes traveling from Atlanta to Cancun, Montego Bay, and Punta Cana—and in doing so, it more than doubled its global offerings out of Atlanta's airport.

"This international expansion marks an exciting milestone for Frontier at ATL," Jake Filene, Senior Vice President for Customers at Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. "We now offer an extensive range of flight options, including an impressive roster of international destinations, providing Atlanta-area consumers even more opportunities to enjoy our 'Low Fares Done Right.' With the addition of these new routes, Frontier now serves 36 non-stop destinations in total from ATL."

To celebrate the launch, Frontier Airlines offers introductory fares on non-stop flights to its newest destinations through Aug. 23. Flights to Nassau, Bahamas, and San Salvador, El Savador start at $69, while tickets to San Jose and Liberia in Costa Rica are going for $79. Non-stop routes to Kingston, Jamaica, on the other hand, will cost $89.

To take advantage of these steep discounts, flights must be booked for travel between Nov. 5, 2022, and Feb. 2, 2023, although there are some blackout dates to keep in mind when purchasing your trip.

The news comes soon after Frontier bowed out of an expected merger with Spirit Airlines. "We're disappointed in this outcome, and the Spirit shareholders will miss an opportunity to meaningfully participate in the rebound of leisure travel," said Frontier's CEO Barry Biffle, as reported by USA Today.

