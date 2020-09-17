The "Freshest" Mansion Around Can Be Yours for $30 a Night

It looks like COVID-19 has resulted in a new side hustle for a megastar. Will Smith, rapper, actor, king of Instagram, is adding Airbnb host to his list of duties. For the first time ever, the Los Angeles mansion you saw in the opening credits of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is up for grabs—well, parts of it, for one night.

Starting on Sep. 29, Los Angeles residents can book a one-night stay in a wing of the Brentwood mansion. And it will only set you back $30, a nod to the show’s 30th anniversary. Though the price is low, it’s high on amenities and fit for a prince(ss). (Airbnb is also making a one-time donation to an organization in Smith’s hometown, the Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia.)

"I’m Will Smith, actor, producer, rapper, philanthropist, prince... and now Airbnb host (thanks to the mansion’s owners who are allowing me to list it!)," Smith wrote in the Airbnb listing for the property.

While Smith himself won’t be there, guests will be greeted by a concierge and treated to a virtual welcome from Uncle Phil’s least favorite guest, Jazz, aka DJ Jazzy Jeff. Up to two guests will have access to Big Willie’s mansion’s quarters which include his bedroom, master bath, and dining room. And of course, since this is a room suited for the prince himself, you know it’s fly.

Courtesy of Airbnb

There’s a graffiti wall with a basketball hoop. Yes, you have permission to play ball in the house. When you get tired of that, there’s a turntable to spin records. And if you’re into playing dress-up, there’s a closet full of kicks, fitted hats, and colorful tees for a major throwback moment. Or you can just lounge poolside and soak up the once in a lifetime opportunity.

Guests won’t have kitchen access, but it’s doubtful you’ll miss that amenity—the stay includes all meals, served as expected, on a silver platter.

One-night stays are available for L.A. residents on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14. Each booking is available for up to two guests who must prove county residency and live in the same household, “to minimize risk,” according to Airbnb. With multiple guests coming through the mansion within a week’s period, Airbnb says they’ll be adhering to their enhanced cleaning protocol.

And while you might be tempted to have a party, think twice. Airbnb has started notoriously cracking down on large gatherings, even going so far as to seek financial damages from those who break the rules.

Not an L.A. resident? You can still join in on the fun—DJ Jazzy Jeffy is hosting an online experience on Oct. 1 for anyone interested in spinning.