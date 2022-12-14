You Can Now Fly Nonstop From Miami to Paris for Less Than $220 Each Way

Fancy a weekend trip to France that doesn’t break the bank? French Bee, a low-cost carrier operating direct flights out of Paris Orly, is now offering nonstop service between Miami and Paris.

But that’s not even the most exciting part—current fares start at $217 each way. Yes, you read that correctly. Thanks to French Bee, it is now possible to fly direct from Miami International Airport to Paris, France, for less than the cost of a flight from Miami to Tampa. The new flights are starting strong as the most affordable direct flights between the two cities.

“Paris remains one of the most desired international destinations in the world for South Floridians and with the continued growth that Miami is witnessing, we are confident that this is the best market for our first Southeast route," said French Bee president Marc Rochet, in a press release shared with TripSavvy. “We are excited about this expansion as we know that passengers will find value in booking competitive prices in the market,” said With the access that the new Miami service provides, we expect it to generate high demand, forging more economic and tourism ties between both cities.”

The new Miami service kicks off today, Dec. 15.. Flights are offered three times a week—on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays—and will take off from Miami at 9 p.m. EST and arrive in Paris at 11:40 a.m. CET. Flights from Orly leave at 2:30 p.m. CET for a same-day arrival, at 6:45 p.m. EST in Miami. French Bee eventually plans to bump up the frequency of flights to four times a week by April of next year.

This new route joins French Bee’s existing U.S. nonstop service to Paris from Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. The airline uses an A350-900 aircraft and an A350-1000 aircraft (so no old, small planes here), and offers three booking tiers: Basic (carry-on only), Smart (one carry-on and one checked luggage), and Premium (one carry-on, two pieces of checked luggage, two meals, premium seat selection, and free drinks on board).

French Bee also flies to French Polynesia and Réunion Island, even offering some direct flights from U.S. airports.

