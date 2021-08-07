French Bee Launched a Direct Flight From New York to Paris—For Just $139

New Yorkers dreaming of a Parisian summer of wine, cheese, and croissants are in luck—hopping on a flight to the City of Lights is about to be easier and more affordable than ever before.

With borders between the United States and France now open, low-cost airline French Bee has announced the launch of its first direct flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Paris Orly Airport beginning on July 15—all at the very chic price point of just $139 one way. The launch date coincides with Bastille Day in France, as well as the reopening of the Eiffel Tower, scheduled for July 16.

The airline, which launched in 2016, is best known for operating a number of affordable long-haul flights, primarily between San Francisco, Paris, and Tahiti. Flights between Paris and San Francisco begin at $189 each way while flights between San Francisco and Tahiti can be found for under $400 each way. French Bee's new route between Newark and Paris will mark its service debut on the East Coast.

"Being the first affordable nonstop route option from Newark to Paris-Orly, we are convinced that price remains a decisive factor," said Marc Rochet, the airline's Chief Executive Officer in a statement. "We are ready to meet the competitive challenge of this New York-Paris route."

The Newark to Paris route will fly three times weekly beginning on July 15, increasing to four weekly flights in August. Flights are scheduled to depart Newark at 10:55 p.m., arriving in Paris the following day at 12:20 p.m. Flights from Paris will depart at 6:45 p.m. and arrive to Newark at 9 p.m. Unlike several other low-cost airlines, all fares on French Bee include a 26-pound carry-on.

The airline joins competitors Breeze and Norse Atlantic in hopping on the 2021 trend of low-cost trans-Atlantic airlines launching or expanding to meet the demands of Americans looking to find their way back to Europe post-lockdown.