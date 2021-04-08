Travel News Travel Tips Entry to All US National Parks Will Be Free on Great American Outdoors Day It's the perfect time to take in the beauty of the nation's public land Written by Astrid Taran Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Astrid Taran Updated 08/04/21 Share Pin Email Ray Wise / Getty Images Dreaming of spending a summer day outdoors on some of the nation's most beautiful public land? You're in luck. In celebration of the first anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, entry to all US National Parks will be free on Wednesday, Aug. 4, officially designated Great American Outdoors Day. Upon its passing last year, the Great American Outdoors Act established a fund of $1.9 billion, which will be used to address maintenance and infrastructure needs in America's national parks and public lands over the next five years. The timing couldn't have been more perfect: America's parks are in dire need of a little TLC. As of summer 2020, Zion National Park had a deficit of over $67 million in needed maintenance, and the Grand Canyon alone had a deficit of nearly $314 million. “Through the Great American Outdoors Act, we are investing in the American people and in the future of our public lands and sacred spaces,” said US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “I invite all Americans to experience the beauty and bounty of our nation’s public lands—not just on Aug. 4 but every day of the year.” The Great American Outdoors Act plans to take on new national park and public land maintenance projects in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories over the next year. The maintenance projects are expected to support more than 17,000 jobs and generate $1.8 billion in local communities. The best part? Aug. 4 isn't the only day you can snag free entry to your favorite national parks. Celebration of the great outdoors continues throughout the year with waived entry fees on Aug. 25 in honor of the National Park Service's 105th birthday, on Sept. 25 for National Public Lands Day, and on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. While entry to all parks and fee-collecting public lands will be free on Aug. 4, other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use, and use of special areas, remain in effect. How the U.S. National Park Service Prioritized Nature Over Indigenous People Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. The Spectrum. "Great American Outdoors Act: One year later, Utah's national parks, lands have gotten $28.8M." August 3, 2021. National Parks Traveler. "Free National Park Entry Wednesday In Celebration of Great American Outdoors Act." August 2, 2021. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The National Park Service Announces Fee-Free Days for 2021 Here’s What It’s Like to Travel to Puerto Rico During the COVID-19 Pandemic Here's What It's Like to Travel to France Right Now Beyond Pride: 13 Unique LGBTQ+ Events Around The World Krka National Park: The Complete Guide The Best Time to Visit Budapest Celebrate Asian American History By Visiting These National Parks Why Are So Many Hotels Opening Near National Parks? How the U.S. National Park Service Prioritized Nature Over Indigenous People The Best Time to Visit Belize Great Smoky Mountains National Park: The Complete Guide Want to Save a Historic Restaurant? You Can Nominate It for a $40,000 Grant The Best Monuments and Memorials in Washington, D.C. National Park of American Samoa: The Complete Guide Death Valley National Park: The Complete Guide Explore New York's Waterfall-Filled Watkins Glen State Park