New York City Is Giving Artists a Free Month of Glamping on Governor's Island

Throughout history, New York City has inspired countless legendary artists, such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, and Andy Warhol. Now, artists from across the country can find their own New York inspiration while living on one of the city's nearby islands for an entire month.

Collective Retreats, a New York-based luxury glamping outfitter, has teamed up to create the Collective Retreats Artist Residency, which will offer month-long expenses paid residencies on New York City's Governor's Island, located just a five-minute ferry ride from Manhattan. The selected artists will get to "glamp" in upscale tents supplied with bedding, air conditioning, and designer furnishings overlooking the New York City skyline for a month.

Those chosen will receive a $1,000 stipend to spend on art supplies and expenses and are encouraged to "stage performances and execute installations while in residence." All on-site meals during the residency will be covered.

To apply, artists must submit proposals of one page or less detailing how they would use the unique location of Governor's Island in their practice. The residency will give preference to artists who are not currently based in New York City, though New York-based artists are also encouraged to apply. Information about how to submit proposals, portfolios, and links to past work can be found on the NYC Culture Club website.

Six artists will be selected in 2022, with the first month-long residency beginning on May 1.

