France Will Begin Lifting Travel Restrictions as Early as Next Month

As the world continues to reopen and privileged countries progress on vaccinating the public, international travel is starting to bounce back. Over the weekend, France’s President Emmanuel Macron told CBS News' Face the Nation that the country is eyeing the reopening of its borders for international tourists coming from outside the European Union.

The date? Early May. The catch? The invitation likely only extends to travelers who are fully vaccinated.

“We will progressively lift the restrictions of the beginning of May,” Macron told Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, “which means that we will organize in the summertime with our professionals in France for French European citizens, but as well for American citizens. So we are working hard to propose a very concrete solution, especially for U.S. citizens who are vaccinated, so with a special pass, I would say.”

The president went on to say that a “European certificate” to help facilitate travel between different countries in Europe is in the works and will be built around testing and vaccination proof. "And the idea indeed is altogether to offer that to the American citizen when they decided [sic] to vaccinate or with a PCR test being negative."

This type of vaccination certificate may not be unlike the current vaccination cards (a.k.a. white gold) given to U.S. citizens who have been vaccinated. However, the White House has been clear that it has zero intentions of requiring Americans to carry a vaccination credential for any purpose.

When asked by Brennan, Macron divulged that he had started talks with the White House and that the conversation has since moved onto technicalities being worked out by other government members.

If all goes to plan, vaccinated Americans and tourists from outside the EU could very likely be enjoying a baguette by the Seine or frolicking in the French countryside while the weather is still warm and delightful. Santé!