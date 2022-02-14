Travel News Air Travel Air France Announces 200 New Direct Routes as France Drops Testing Requirements A summer trip to Paris just got easier than ever By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 02/14/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Westend61 / Getty Images It seems the stars are aligning for the French summer getaway of our dreams—and all we can say is, merci! The French government has scrapped testing requirements for entry into France from almost all non-EU countries, effective since Feb. 12, including the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Previously, non-European travelers seeking entry into the country were required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of departure. Once in France, visitors will still need to show proof of vaccination to enter bars, restaurants, and cafes, as well as board public transportation. A booster shot for entry is not required. Unvaccinated travelers coming from countries on France's amber or red lists, like the U.S. and U.K., will be banned from non-essential travel into the country. With many countries still struggling to meet testing demands, the announcement is bound to make entry into France for vaccinated travelers the least stressful it has been since the rise of the pandemic two years ago. And just in time, Air France has announced plans to significantly ramp up service between the U.S. and Paris beginning this summer. The carrier will restore daily direct service between New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and Paris-Orly, bumping New York to Paris service up to 7 daily flights. The airline also plans to increase its service to Paris Charles de Gaulle from Dallas with five weekly direct flights and will relaunch its seasonal route to Paris from Denver in May, scheduled to fly three times a week. The airline plans to operate nearly 200 transatlantic routes by summer, a significant increase from its service offerings in 2019. The service growth arrives on the heels of the World Health Organization's recent declaration of a "ceasefire" in the pandemic. With critical cases being reported at lower rates, European countries such as Norway, Sweden, and Denmark have also dropped testing requirements for entry and lifted domestic restrictions in recent weeks. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Lonely Planet. "You No Longer Need to Take a COVID-19 Test to Travel to France - If You're Vaccinated." February 14, 2022. Air France. "Summer 2022 - Air France." February 3, 2022. BBC News. "Europe Entering COVID Pandemic 'Ceasefire,' Says WHO." February 3, 2022. Travel Pulse. "Sweden, Norway and Denmark Have Ditched COVID-19 Restrictions." February 11, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Low-Cost Icelandic Airline PLAY Expands With New Routes From New York to Europe What to Expect If You’re Going on a Cruise This Winter Travel to the UK Just Got a Lot Easier, so Put London Back on Your Bucket List Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country United Airlines Will Launch Routes to 5 Brand-New Destinations in 2022 These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit Delta Air Lines Adds 73 Daily Flights to Europe for Summer 2022 Several Airlines Just Announced New Routes Between the US and Europe for Summer 2022 America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel Travel to Central and South America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Why the EU Travel Ban (Mostly) Doesn't Matter if You're Vaccinated Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds United to Resume Nonstop Flights Between the US and Scotland in 2022 Vietnam Airways Launches Its First Direct Route to the US Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country When Will My State Reopen? Dates for Every U.S. State