Four Seasons Will Launch Luxury Yachts in 2025

As if owning a private jet wasn't enough, the iconic Four Seasons hotel brand is entering the world of yachting, planning to launch the first ship in the fleet in 2025, with at least two more to follow.

This first yacht, built by the famous shipyard Fincantieri in Italy, will be 679 feet long and 88.6 feet wide with 14 decks. It will have 95 guest accommodations designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden, all of which will have floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor space that start at an average of 581 square feet. These are far more like hotel suites than cruise-ship cabins. The largest suite, the Funnel Suite, will be larger than most private homes at 9,601 square feet spread across four levels—it'll have its own private wading pool and spa area.

Public spaces, which Martin Brudnizki will design, will include a cappuccino bar, a Mediterranean restaurant, and a sushi bar, as well as a spa and salon, a pool deck that can transform into a movie theater, and an onboard marina for watersports. For now, Four Seasons isn't revealing too many details—they'll follow in the coming months.

"When we launch in 2025, there will be nothing else like it on the open seas," cruise veteran Larry Pimentel, who is spearheading the program on behalf of the Four Seasons, said in a statement.

"Four Seasons Yachts represents the next chapter of our long history of industry-leading innovation and a milestone moment for our company as we continue to capitalize on new opportunities to extend the world of Four Seasons," said Christian Clerc, president of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

This first ship will sail Mediterranean and Caribbean itineraries, to which stays at Four Seasons hotels can be added. Reservations for Four Seasons Yachts are anticipated to open during the second half of 2023.