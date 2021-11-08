Four Seasons Opens a Napa Resort—and It's Located Inside a Working Winery

There's no shortage of wineries in California's Napa Valley, nor is there a shortage of quaint inns, Insta-cool boutique hotels, and even family-friendly resorts there. But what there is a shortage of is resorts built directly within wineries. In fact, until Nov. 1, there were none!

Enter the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, an 85-room property—the brand's first in Napa—located on the grounds of the Elusa Winery in Calistoga.



"Napa Valley is one of the world's most coveted wine destinations, so we knew we had to enter this market with a truly unparalleled offering—one that sets a new standard for modern luxury in the region," Four Seasons' president of global operations Christian Clerc said in a statement.

On a typical wine weekend in Napa, visitors usually have to drive, hire a taxi, or hop on a tour to get between their hotels and the wineries. But with the Four Seasons Napa Valley, guests can simply walk out the door to the stroll through the vineyard or head to the on-site tasting room, led by winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown.

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Of course, this is a resort, which means that there are plenty of other amenities too. Dining-wise, there's the TRUSS restaurant for California cuisine, the open-air Campo Poolside restaurant for Cal-Mex, and in-room dining or private dining on the property. There are two pools, one for adults and one for families (yes, children are welcome here and catered to with Kids for All Seasons program!), plus a bocce court, fire pits, and a fitness center. And like all good luxury resorts, there is a full-service spa, which specializes in seed-to-skin treatments and mineral mud treatments.

Interested in booking a wine getaway? Rates start at $1,600 per night for the entry-level Vineyard Room, which comes with a fireplace and a private vineyard-facing terrace, and go up to $4,100 per night for the two-bedroom Bodega Villa suite. There's also the 3,400-square-foot, three-bedroom Estate Villa with a private pool—but that price is upon request.

