Four Seasons' New Adults-Only Mexico Resort Features Oceanview Luxury Tents

Four Seasons Punta Mita is one of Four Seasons' most popular properties in North America—but on the quest for peak luxury, the hustle never stops. That's why the brand is prepping to debut its latest resort, adjacent to its sister property: the Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, an intimate, adults-only oasis comprised of 15 luxury tents overlooking the Pacific Ocean, set to open its doors on December 1, 2022.

Tucked away on Mexico’s Pacific coast, within the Riviera Nayarit, Naviva is located at the northern tip of Bahía de Banderas. The self-contained sanctuary is nestled within a 48-acre forest and is one of the smallest Four Seasons resorts in the world.

The resort's opulent tents were designed by Luxury Frontiers and all feature private plunge pools and expansive decks equipped with hammocks and outdoor showers. Inside the tents, guests can relax in an open-air living room and enjoy a separate bedroom, both of which are front and center to cliffside views of the lush forest below.

According to a news release from the Four Seasons, Naviva's guests can take part in experiences that celebrate local talent and traditions, such as nocturnal forest bathing, sound therapy, stargazing and sunset rituals, as well as intimate outings like a private studio tour with award-winning local artist Jose Juan Esparza.

For those looking for a little rejuvenation, the resort boasts a traditional Mexican temazcal, or “house of heat,” an outdoor gym and pool, and a private beachfront where guests can practice yoga or get in their morning meditation. With two cocoon-like spa pods on the property, guests can sign up for treatments that utilize indigenous ingredients, from hydrating snow mushrooms to natural gemstones and colored clays from around Mexico.

The resort's on-site dining concept, Copal Cocina, highlights freshly caught seafood and seasonal produce served up in an open-air kitchen. All guests at Naviva also have full access to the adjacent Four Seasons Punta Mita, which features 10 restaurants and bars to choose from.

Luxury tents start at $3,950 per night and include all meals and snacks, 24-hour in-tent dining, pool and beach service, premium wine and spirits, one 60-minute spa treatment per guest, community activities, mind and body classes, experiences, guide planning and in-tent amenities. Reservations are now open.

