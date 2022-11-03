You Can Vacation Like a Rhinestone Cowboy at the Luxe New Four Seasons Nashville

View Map Four Seasons Hotel Nashville Address 100 Demonbreun St , Nashville , TN 37201 , USA Get directions Phone +1 615-610-6995 Web Visit website

With its old-school honky tonks and dive bars thriving alongside a heralded food scene and a burgeoning arts community, Nashville has always been a little bit country, a little bit rock 'n roll. With the opening of the city's first Four Seasons, Music City is officially leaning into glam.

The new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville opened its doors this week, planting itself in one of the city's hottest locations. Music City's SoBro neighborhood, where the property is located, is within walking distance from some of Nashville's most beloved haunts, such as the Ryman Auditorium, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Nashville Symphony. The hotel is also just a short distance from Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

"There is a beautiful synergy between this city and Four Seasons' renowned style of hospitality," said Christian Clerc, president of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, in a statement. "Here in Nashville, the connections we have forged have come so naturally thanks to the city's quintessential Southern hospitality, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be here."



Courtesy of Four Seasons

With a reputation as one of the world's premier luxury hotel brands, it's no surprise that they'e gone all out for its Nashville welcome party. The art- and light-filled property features jaw-dropping panoramic views of Music City and the Cumberland River that can be enjoyed from any of its 235 guest rooms and suites. Guests can also enjoy a full-service spa, a resort-style pool deck featuring an infinity pool, several modern event spaces, and interiors inspired by Tennessee heritage and craftsmanship.

The hotel's culinary offerings will bring a bit of southern Europe to the American South. Mimo Restaurant, named after the scientific name for Tennessee's state bird, the mockingbird, will serve classic Italian dishes featuring locally-sourced ingredients, fresh-caught seafood, and scratch-made pasta and bread. The adjacent Mimo Bar will sling Tennessee whiskeys and local craft beers alongside Nashville-themed cocktails like the First Citizen, a Negroni featuring Southern peach liqueur inspired by historic figure Timothy Demonbreun, the French-Canadian fur trader credited with being one of the city's first non-Indigenous settlers.

Courtesy of Four Seasons

The new property is the latest edition to the Four Seasons brand that is growing rapidly, following the recent domestic openings of the Four Seasons Minneapolis and the Four Seasons New Orleans, as well as this winter's highly anticipated Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita.

Room rates at the Four Seasons Nashville begin at $499 per night. Those looking to splurge can book the hotel's 990-square-foot premier one-bedroom suite for a cool $3,700 per night.

