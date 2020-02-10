Four Seasons Opens Its First Hotel in Spain—And We Can't Wait to Go

View Map Four Seasons Hotel Madrid Address Calle de Sevilla, 3 , 28014 Madrid , Spain Get directions Phone +34 910 88 33 33 Web Visit website

Iconic hotel brand Four Seasons has just made its debut in one of Europe's most charming and romantic countries: Spain. Eight years in the making, the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Madrid swung open its doors just last week, giving luxury-seeking travelers yet another place to add to their bucket list.

The 200-room property is situated in the heart of the capital, between Puerta del Sol and Barrio de las Letras, making it a great jumping-off point for exploring Madrid's most popular attractions, like Retiro Park or the Prado.

Originally the headquarters of La Equitativa insurance company and later, Banesto, the building had stood empty and abandoned for several years. It was declared a cultural heritage monument in 2012. Now, painstaking restoration has returned the 19th-century showpiece to its former glory. The grand lobby has preserved the unique teller counters, a nod to the building's banking history, as well as the gilt-topped green marble columns.

Rooms are outfitted in neutral tones that show off the architectural details of the building, but also nod to its history; there are more than 3,700 historical artifacts—ranging from original stone floors to fireplaces and brass door pulls—spread throughout the hotel, juxtaposed against chic contemporary Spanish art and furniture. Some rooms feature private terraces overlooking the area's quiet residential streets.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel

"Four Seasons Hotel Madrid began with a visionary plan by our owner partner OHL to unite and breathe new life into a collection of historic buildings in the heart of Madrid," explained Christian Clerc, the president of global operations for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Together with recent partners Mohari Hospitality, the result is a modern luxury experience in a magnificently restored property—the perfect debut for Four Seasons in Spain."

After a long day of sightseeing, on-property perks include what is soon-to-be Madrid's largest spa (spanning 15,000 square feet), home to a fitness center, eight treatment rooms, a sauna, and a 46-foot indoor pool with an adjacent sun terrace.

Spanish chef Daniel García, who helmed the Michelin-starred Dani García in Marbella for years, will lead the hotel's new dining concept. Called Dani, the new restaurant is set atop the hotel, offering diners panoramic views of the city and dishes like a red tuna fillet served with "Cadiz-style" onion ragout, celeriac, and red sorrel. For a more casual meal, the hotel will soon open Isa, a gastrobar that will serve Asian-inspired small plates alongside cocktails from bar manager Sophie Larrouture, an alumna of Geneva's Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues.

The hotel is currently extending an introductory offer, which offers 20 percent off the room rate through March 31, 2021, with a minimum two-night stay.