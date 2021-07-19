Travel News Cruises Florida Cruise Ships Must Follow CDC's COVID Rules, Says U.S. Appeals Court A previous ruling said the CDC’s sailing orders should be guidelines only Written by Elizabeth Preske Instagram Twitter Linkedin Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and has been with the company since 2019. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Elizabeth Preske Updated 07/19/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 07/19/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Linkedin Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email JodiJacobson / Getty Images A federal appeals court has blocked a temporary lower-court ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could not enforce COVID-19 health and safety regulations on cruise lines sailing to and from the state of Florida. Issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the 2-1 ruling stays U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday's June ruling that the CDC’s sailing orders should be viewed as guidelines only. “This order finds that Florida is highly likely to prevail on the merits of the claim that CDC’s conditional sailing order and the implementing orders exceed the authority delegated to CDC,” he wrote in the official report. His decision backed Republican Governor Ron Desantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who had sued U.S. health authorities over the CDC's Conditional Sailing Order. "We don’t believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data," said Desantis during a press conference. But on July 6, following Judge Merryday's ruling, the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services filed an appeal, stating that "the undisputed evidence shows that unregulated cruise ship operations would exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 and that the harm to the public that would result from such operations cannot be undone." In response, Florida's lawyers issued a court filing requesting that the 11th Circuit reject the CDC's motion to appeal. "The equities overwhelmingly favor allowing the cruise industry to enjoy its first summer season in two years while this Court sorts out the CDC's contentions on appeal," they wrote. The federal judges from the appellate court have not released their opinion regarding their ruling. Under the Conditional Sailing Order, which has been in place since last November, cruise ships may only set sail if at least 95 percent of their passengers are fully vaccinated or otherwise submit to a test sailing with CDC officials. Unless the CDC rescinds it, the order will remain in effect until November. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Thanks to a Big Legal Win, Cruises Can Now Return to Florida Ports U.S. Cruises Could Begin as Early as November—Here's How Florida Is Suing the U.S. Government Over Cruise Restrictions CDC Issues a Blanket Warning for Everyone to Avoid All Cruises It's Been a Wild Few Weeks for U.S. Cruises, But We Have Good News Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh: The Complete Guide After Months of Silence, CDC Finally Releases Next Steps For Return Of U.S. Cruises AmaWaterways to Start Immersive Sailings on Colombia's Magdalena River Cruising Is Back! CDC Will Allow Big-Ship Cruises to Set Sail in June Normandy and the British Isles on the Celebrity Infinity Cruise Ships' Recent COVID-19 Cases Might Actually Be Good News—Here's Why 50 States, 50 Staycations: The Best Staycation in Every State I'm on a Cruise Ship With a Positive COVID-19 Case—Here's Why I'm Not Concerned Royal Caribbean's First Sailing Delayed After Crew Tests Positive for COVID-19 The Cruise Industry Wanted to Get Back Into U.S. Waters Early. The CDC Said No Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan on the Future of LGBTQ+ Travel