The Ritz-Carlton's New 'First Lady Suite' Will Take You Back to the FDR-Era

Showtime is putting the "presidential" in the presidential suite with this new, first-of-a-kind collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton.

"The First Lady," Showtime's newest series, takes viewers into the lives of three revolutionary women—Michelle Obama, played by Viola Davis; Betty Ford, played by Michelle Pfeiffer; and Eleanor Roosevelt, played by Gillian Anderson. The show looks at their lives and their importance, both personally and politically.



In celebration of this new show, Showtime and the hotel brand created a fun and interactive set of presidential suite experiences in Ritz-Carlton locations across the country, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park's First Lady Suite will evoke the FDR-era and spotlight Eleanor Roosevelt, her life, and her legacy. The suite will feature numerous set pieces, props, videos, and audio recordings, all from the show's set.

Courtesy of SHOWTIME / Zach Hetrick

"The Roosevelt-inspired suite will span decades, from ornate post-Victorian America juxtaposed with the no-nonsense of The Great Depression and the streamlined aesthetic of Art Deco," the companies said in a press release.

The door to the suite is guarded by a member of the "Secret Service," fully equipped in the infamous black suit and black glasses. Upon entry, guests will see a pool table in the center of the room, lined with different props and objects and scenes from the show playing on a wall-mounted TV. It's here that the experience begins.

A tour guide will take visitors around the more than 2,000 square-foot suite, where they'll be briefed on the authentic history of the Roosevelts, all while enjoying costumes, decor, and behind-the-scenes footage from the show. Notable prop pieces include period-inspired microphones and radio, FDR's wheelchair, letters between Eleanor and her best friend, books, newspapers with time-appropriate headlines, and much more. Visitors will also be treated to "First Lady"-inspired refreshments, a version of the famous Ritz-Carlton cookies, and the opportunity to sit for a "First Lady"-styled digital portrait.

Courtesy of SHOWTIME/ Zach Hetrick

If you can't make it up to the suite, you can still get a small slice of the show downstairs in the lobby. On display are period costumes worn by Davis, Pfeiffer, and Anderson, during filming. There will also be a "First Lady"-themed drink in the Ritz's bars and restaurants.

Courtesy of SHOWTIME / Zach Hetrick

The public open house of the First Lady Suite in the Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, will take place on Thursday, April 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you're interested in checking out the suite, you can RSVP on Eventbrite. Arrive promptly for your scheduled time, and be aware that all attendees must be masked and vaccinated to enter.

Catch "The First Lady" Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.

