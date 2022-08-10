Travel News Safety & Insurance Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Stamps: This Country Is Testing Digital Passports If all goes to plan, other countries may soon follow By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 08/10/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Maskot / Getty Images Passport stamp enthusiasts, prepare yourselves. Some of your most beloved passport stamps—like the coconut stamp of the Seychelles, the footprint stamp of the Cook Islands, and the giant tortoise stamp of the Galapagos—could soon be obsolete. Finland recently announced plans to test digital passports that would eliminate the need for paper documents at border security. If the test is approved, the country will become the first in the European Union to experiment with the elimination of the traditional passport book. According to reports, the European Commission is eager to implement the same project across the E.U., with the goal of having some member states experiment with its efficiency beforehand. The first trial would focus on cross-border travel between Finland and Croatia. But Europeans shouldn't toss out their paper passports just yet. For the trial to move forward, the Finnish government must submit a funding application to the European Commission by the end of August. The test's future will depend on whether or not the application is approved for funding. If approved, the pilot test will begin at Finland's Helsinki Airport and be implemented on flights between Finland and Croatia for a select group of volunteers. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Schengen Visa News. "Finland to Become the First EU Country to Test Digital Passports." August 2, 2022. Schengen Visa News. "Finland to Become the First EU Country to Test Digital Passports." August 2, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit