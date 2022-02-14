TripSavvy Inspiration TripSavvy Is Celebrating Romance in February Because sometimes it's not only the destination that steals our hearts By TripSavvy Editors TripSavvy Editors We’re a team of experienced writers and editors who obsessively scour the world to find the best places, products, and businesses in the world. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/14/22 Share Pin Email TripSavvy / Taylor McIntyre Who doesn't dream of a romantic getaway? The perfect vacation can become even more magical when traveling with the person you love, whether that's a languorous beach trip, a stunning safari, a spa weekend, or a rustic countryside escape. This month, we're celebrating romance travel in all its many varieties. From those who traveled after a break-up to those who fell in love on the go, to mind-blowing honeymoon suites and handy guides to traveling as a couple while still prioritizing your individual passions, these stories are sure to make you think, smile, and start planning your next romantic trip. Read more: 6 Destinations to Beat the Post-Breakup Blues On the Road as a Throuple: What I've Learned While Traveling With Two Partners The 14 Best Romantic Hotels for a Luxury Honeymoon Experience How to Prioritize Individual Activities on a Couples Trip, According to Experts 'It Felt Like Bolts of Lightning': 7 Readers Who Found Love While Traveling Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit 'It Felt Like Bolts of Lightning': 7 Readers Who Found Love While Traveling 6 Destinations to Beat the Post-Breakup Blues On the Road as a Throuple: What I've Learned While Traveling With Two Partners The 8 Best Sandals Resorts for 2022 Best Romantic Hotels for a Luxury Honeymoon Experience The 16 Best Gifts for Mom in 2022 How to Prioritize Individual Activities on a Couple's Trip, According to Experts The Best Hotels in Big Sur in 2022 Where to Go in 2022: The Most Exciting Destinations to Explore This Year The 8 Best USA Honeymoon Resorts of 2022 The Top Travel Products of 2022, Tested and Recommended by TripSavvy Editors Romantic Getaways in 2019: Go Here, Not There Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan on the Future of LGBTQ+ Travel 15 Travelers Talk About Traveling to Countries Unsafe for LGBTQ+ People The Best Romantic Destination in 2020 for Your Zodiac Sign Travel the USA for the 10 Best Honeymoon Destinations