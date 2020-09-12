Here's Your Chance to Have a Sleepover at Legendary Toy Store FAO Schwarz

When you were a child, there were likely few wonders like wandering through a toy store, whether that was K.B. Toys, Toys "R" Us, or even just the toy aisles at Walmart or Target. But if you grew up near New York City—or were a fan of the movie "Big"—the king of all toy stores was FAO Schwarz. Though the legendary luxury toy retailer closed its Fifth Avenue flagship doors in 2015, it's since reopened in a new location at Rockefeller Center. And this holiday season, it's being rented out as an Airbnb.

On Dec. 21, one lucky family of four will have the chance to spend the night inside the two-story, 20,000-square-foot store for just $25 (plus taxes and fees). Items on the evening's agenda include a socially distanced tour by one of FAO Schwarz's "toy soldiers," dinner in a candy-themed room, a shopping spree courtesy of Airbnb, and special events like a music lesson on the dance-on piano from "Big" and a build-your-own-toy and remote control car workshop session. You'll also have the freedom to roam the store's aisles all night long on your own. When you're finally ready to get some shuteye, FAO Schwarz and Airbnb have built special sleeping accommodations, including a queen-size sleigh bed and bunk beds with a slide.

Of course, these are COVID times, so that means there are restrictions. First of all, the guests need to be New York City residents (likely because there are strict quarantine rules in the state), and second, they'll all need to prove that they live in the same household. That means that no, you and three friends can't book the stay—unless you're all roommates!

If you're interested in snagging this once-in-a-lifetime deal, booking opens here at 12 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 15.