This Moroccan Palace-Turned-Resort Brings Stunning Views and Luxe Accommodations

The Fairmont Tazi Palace Tangier is set to open in Morocco on Nov. 1, and it has everything one would want on a trip to such a beautiful country—stunning views, delicious Moroccan fare, and rich history.

The building itself is its own piece of history—initially built in the 1920s, it was first a residence for the king’s royal advisor. Since then, it has been updated and expanded and holds 133 luxury rooms, suites, and penthouses. Each room features traditional Moroccan decor, and guestrooms overlook the beautiful hillside or the city of Tangier.

OBMI and CCCRA Architects, the firms that curated and designed the resort, restored the property’s historical features and created new culinary and wellness spaces to complement them. The interior features artwork from local artisans and Moroccan design features, including zellige, mosaic tile work; tadelakt, a waterproof Moroccan plaster finish; and moucharabieh, which are openwork partitions.

The resort sits on nearly nine acres of hills, with landscaping that blends the Arab and Andalusian cultures, and features century-old eucalyptus trees which sit amongst newer palm, olive, citrus, and pomegranate groves.

“Tangier is a vibrant and multicultural city infused with Mediterranean spirit, and we’re thrilled to give the opportunity for guests to experience Fairmont’s pioneering approach to unique hospitality while exploring the many cultures and civilizations that have shaped the city’s rich history,” said Fabien Gastinel, the general manager of the Fairmont Tazi Palace Tangier.

The property has seven restaurants and bars led by head chef Christopher Blake, each bringing something different and unique to guests. Crudo features dishes from the Northern Mediterranean and is open from breakfast to dinner. Clémentine offers dishes with fresh and seasonal ingredients, perfect for anyone trying to stay healthy on vacation. Parisa is described as “a juxtaposition of tradition and modernity, opulence, and restraint” on the website and is a contemporary interpretation of Persian cuisine. After a meal inside or on the outside terrace, guests can find the hidden entrance to the speakeasy, Innocents, which features an “eclectic mix of hedonistic elements from various eras.”

The drinks keep flowing at the Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, where guests can enjoy cocktails by the pool and the sounds of the resident DJs, and Origin Bar, where expert mixologists create more complex cocktails with authentic ingredients from the palace garden.

You can’t leave the property without visiting The Fairmont Spa. The 26,000-foot wellness center features 10 treatment rooms and outdoor spaces that lead to a pool, private spa, solarium, and hammam. Partnered with Sodashi, Maison d’Asa, and Swissline Cosmetics, the spa’s goal is for guests to “reconnect to the mind, body, and soul through the power of potent, natural elements.”

The hotel is offering an exclusive opening offer that is valid until Feb. 28, 2023. Rates will start at $375 and include breakfast, a spa treatment for two, and an $18 dining credit.

To book your stay, visit the Fairmont Tazi Palace Tangier website.

