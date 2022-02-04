TripSavvy Travel News Expedia's Newest Giveaway Is One More Reason to Watch the Super Bowl Ads Keep your eye on the ads if you want to win the vacation of a lifetime By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/04/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Anton Petrus / Getty Images There are two types of people that watch the Super Bowl: those who tune in to watch the game, and those who tune in to watch the ads (and probably the halftime show too). However, this year, it would be in everyone's best interest to keep a close eye on the ads. Expedia, the massive online travel booking company, is giving 20 Super Bowl viewers the opportunity to win the vacation of their dreams. The first 19 will be worth up to $5,000, and one grand prize winner will receive a vacation worth up to $25,000. Each mystery destination will be inspired by one of the many commercials that air during the game. The company will be airing its own ad for the first time in almost a decade. While we won't know what the actual ad is until the day of the game, we do know that the ad features a new celebrity spokesperson, Ewan McGregor, to relay to viewers that "what matters most is experiences." You don't have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to get yourself ready to win. The prizes will be rewarded in the form of points, so you'll need to be an Expedia Rewards member to enter, and you'll also need to be following the company on Twitter to be eligible to win. On game day, get ready to quote a retweet from Expedia's account that relates to the commercial, along with the hashtag #TravelTheAds. The contest starts as soon as the game kicks off on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. EST and ends at 2:59 a.m. the next day (Feb 14). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit You Can Win a Beach Getaway from Hard Rock Hotels Just for Sharing Your Love Story This Site Is Giving Away Up to a Decade of Free Trips to Travelers in Their 20s Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About The 9 Best Car Rental Companies of 2022 The Top 15 Things to Do in Las Vegas with Teenagers How to Find an Ethical, Authentic Food Tour A Free Vacation Is As Simple As Blocking Off Days in Your Calendar The 9 Best Golf GPS Watches of 2022 Where to Find the Best Museums in Charleston The 9 Best Travel Headphones of 2022 Wyndham Hotels' New Giveaway Wants to Pay Someone to Take Two Weeks Vacation Ireland's Most Famous Horse Race is Really All About the Fashion The 9 Best Compression Socks for Travel of 2022 Sanjay Gandhi National Park: The Complete Guide 48 Hours in Birmingham, England: The Ultimate Itinerary LGBTQ Travel Guide: Houston, Texas