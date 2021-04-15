We Can’t Wait to Try Everlane’s New Swim Line

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Between stylish elevated basics, timeless travel essentials, and chic sustainably made fashion Everlane is one of our favorite destinations for all things fashion. Now, this size-inclusive brand has expanded its repertoire into an exciting new realm: swimwear. Introducing, Everlane Swim.

Available in sizes XXS-XXL, Everlane's newest launch features seven timeless swimwear styles with eight interchangeable hues and patterns. Before this launch, Everlane tested these swimwear pieces on 112 women to ensure that the pieces were comfortable, stylish, and fit correctly on all body types.

From poppy triangle bikini tops and high-rise hipster bottoms to one-pieces, there's a bathing suit to fit every style preference, body, and price point. And with the weather quickly heating up, this swimwear line is what we're looking forward to sporting this summer.

The brand continues its earth-friendly mission with every piece—each is made from quick-drying nylon, elastane, and Italian econyl fabric that is a result of 13,768 pounds of recycled plastic to help keep our waters clean.

Pieces begin at just $30, and there are 152 different ways you can mix and match this line. Shop all the styles at Everlane.com.

Here are a few of our favorite products from Everlane's new swimwear launch.