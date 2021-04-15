We Can’t Wait to Try Everlane’s New Swim Line

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Between stylish elevated basics, timeless travel essentials, and chic sustainably made fashion Everlane is one of our favorite destinations for all things fashion. Now, this size-inclusive brand has expanded its repertoire into an exciting new realm: swimwear. Introducing, Everlane Swim.
Available in sizes XXS-XXL, Everlane's newest launch features seven timeless swimwear styles with eight interchangeable hues and patterns. Before this launch, Everlane tested these swimwear pieces on 112 women to ensure that the pieces were comfortable, stylish, and fit correctly on all body types.
From poppy triangle bikini tops and high-rise hipster bottoms to one-pieces, there's a bathing suit to fit every style preference, body, and price point. And with the weather quickly heating up, this swimwear line is what we're looking forward to sporting this summer.
The brand continues its earth-friendly mission with every piece—each is made from quick-drying nylon, elastane, and Italian econyl fabric that is a result of 13,768 pounds of recycled plastic to help keep our waters clean.
Pieces begin at just $30, and there are 152 different ways you can mix and match this line. Shop all the styles at Everlane.com.
Here are a few of our favorite products from Everlane's new swimwear launch.
Our Top Picks
The Square-Neck One-Piece
A square neckline, built-in bra, and wide straps make this one-piece the perfect option. Available in marigold, black, bright red, and navy floral, it's easy to pick whatever color (or two) fit your style.
The Triangle Bikini Top
This top's V-neck design, thick straps, minimal stitching, and chic tie-back closure make it a style standout. It's also practical thanks to removable cups and quick-drying fabric. We're partial to this bright red top, but the red, yellow, brown, and black are all fade-resistant, so you'll enjoy this bikini top for trips to come.
The High-Rise Hipster Bottom
With a high-rise fit and a full-coverage design, this poppy floral bathing suit bottom was made for laps, poolside naps, and ocean swims. Pick it up in four solid colors or this print.
The Bikini Bottom
Everyone needs a classic bikini bottom in their swimwear collection—it's way easier to mix and match. This versatile bottom comes in seven different colors, has moderate coverage, and a fully lined interior.
The Square-Neck Bikini Top
Featuring a fashionable neckline, an adjustable band and straps, and removable cups, this flattering bikini top is ready for beach volleyball games.
The Tie-Front Biking Top
This top's timeless design combines a lasting style with an extra dose of coverage. The sturdy tie won't come undone no matter how much you move.
The V-Neck One-Piece
The super cute V-neckline and wide adjustable straps are two reasons we love this one-piece. Pick from four solid colors and get swimming.