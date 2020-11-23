Would You Go Speed Dating on a Flight to Nowhere?

We've seen all sorts of flights to nowhere during the pandemic, from scenic flights to Antarctica to mantra-chanting flights over sites of worship. But EVA Air's newest offering is something else.

The Taiwanese carrier is launching three special speed-dating flights as part of its "Fly! Love is in the Air" campaign with travel company Mobius. Yes, that means 40 singles will mingle on airplanes in the hopes of meeting their perfect match.

The three three-hour flights will take place on Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day, and each will be paired with an on-the-ground experience for more time for romance (that'll be an afternoon tea, a candlelit dinner, and a breakfast, respectively). Once onboard the aircraft, passengers will be randomly paired with seatmates, but they'll be free to move about the cabin to meet the other contenders as they dine on meals by acclaimed chef Motoke Nakamura.

"When single men and women travel, apart from enjoying the fun in travel, they may wish to meet someone—like a scene in a romantic movie," a Mobius spokesperson said in a statement. "The biggest advantage of speed dating on a flight comes from the serious nature from our participants. In addition to gathering participants with enough spending power, it also attracts a group of single people who love traveling."

In addition to having spending power—the tickets cost about $300 apiece—passengers must meet specific requirements. Each must be a Taiwanese citizen with a university degree that falls within a specific age range: 24–35 for women and 28–38 for men.

Sound a little bit odd? Well, the first flight has already sold out after a vetting process worked through 400 applicants, so clearly, there's demand. This kind of in-flight speed-dating might not be for everyone, but we think it would make an excellent reality show regardless.