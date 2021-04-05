Here's What a Return to European Travel Will Actually Look Like

As we (joyously) reported last week, vaccinated individuals will soon be able to travel to Europe for non-essential reasons. While that news had us dreaming of plates of cacio e pepe and sunset strolls along the Seine, it was devoid of specific details about the when, where, why, and how. Now, on May 3, the European Commission announced its official proposal to allow non-essential travel for vaccinated individuals to all 27 European Union member states. It will be discussed on May 5 and, if approved, adopted by all member states soon after.

The proposal recommends all states allow non-essential travelers who are 14 days out from their last dose of any of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency. The three approved vaccines in the United States—Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—have all been approved for use in Europe.

Some EU countries, including Greece, Estonia, Croatia, and Iceland, have already begun reopening to Americans of their own accord. France and Spain recently announced they would reopen to tourists this summer. But this news is the most promising indication of all of Europe opening to vaccinated travelers this summer.

Of course, anyone traveling for essential reasons, including healthcare professionals, cross-border workers, seasonal agricultural workers, students, and those traveling for urgent family reasons, should continue to be allowed to enter the EU. The proposal also includes a clause where the EU would reserve the right to place an “Emergency Brake” into effect to restrict or suspend travel anytime the situation worsens in a non-EU country, or a new variant emerges. If that occurs, essential travel will still be allowed.

Here are a few of the most pressing questions surrounding a return to European travel: