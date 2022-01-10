TripSavvy Travel News New Sleeper Train to Connect Brussels With Prague This Summer It might not be as fancy as the Orient Express, but it sure is practical By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 01/10/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email CaptureLight / Getty Images There's no doubt that Europe as a continent has stellar train service across many of its constituents, but it has been lacking in one area of late—sleeper trains. But as European countries move to ban short-haul flights in the name of sustainability, the demand for low-emission long-haul transportation is on the rise, and sleeper trains are ready to fill the gap. Enter Dutch-Belgian startup European Sleeper. In partnership with Czech company RegioJet, the railway company is launching a new sleeper train that will take travelers from Brussels to Prague in a matter of 15 hours. Set to debut in summer 2022, the train will make stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dresden. Each ticket will include free Wi-Fi, breakfast, and a lie-flat bed; it might not be the Orient Express, but it's certainly a far cry from cramped overnight buses popular with students and backpackers. At least with a sleeper train, you'll get a good night's rest (not to mention, you'll save on a night at a hotel or hostel). While prices have not yet been announced, tickets for this first phase will be available for purchase online starting in April. Over the next two years, the European Sleeper routes are expected to expand to Warsaw, with at least one other city to follow. The new railway service will arrive just before the Orient Express introduces six new routes across Italy, which are scheduled to launch in 2023. In the meantime, slow travelers itching to explore Europe can currently book night trains connecting Paris and the French Riviera, operated by France's national rail company SNCF, and Paris and Vienna via Munich, operated by Austria's ÖBB. Suffice to say, it seems like slow travel is back for good. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Where to Go in 2022: The Most Exciting Destinations to Explore This Year How to Get From Amsterdam to Venice Plan a Dream Trip to Austria Your Guide to Bavaria, Germany's Second Largest State This New European Overnight Train Line Wants You to Ride the Rails in Style The Iconic Orient Express Debuts New Routes Across Europe How to Travel Throughout Germany by Rail 3 Dreamy and Scenic Train Routes in Austria How to Travel from London to Marseille by Train, Bus, Car, and Plane Your Complete Guide to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Prague: Planning Your Trip How to Travel from Brussels to Paris by Train, Bus, Car, and Plane Paris Train Stations Information How to Navigate Vienna International Airport Getting Around Switzerland: Guide to Public Transportation How to Travel Around France by Train