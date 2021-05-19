Travel News Travel Tips It’s Officially Official: Europe Will Reopen to Fully Vaccinated Travelers The new measures could go into effect as early as next week Written by Laura Ratliff Instagram Twitter Laura Ratliff is TripSavvy’s editorial director. She joined the TripSavvy team in April 2019 after spending two years as a freelance travel writer and editor, where she spent more than 200,000 miles on a plane each year. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Laura Ratliff Updated 05/19/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/19/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Andrea Comi / Getty Images If you’ve gotten both doses of your COVID-19 vaccination, it’s time to start booking your tickets to Europe. As we suspected, the European Union has agreed on May 19 to reopen its borders to travelers that are fully vaccinated with a World Health Organization-approved shot, as well as visitors from countries deemed epidemiologically “safe,” a list that should be finalized by Friday, May 21. The decision was reached by ambassadors from the EU’s 27 member states. It should be a boon to the region’s economy, of which travel and tourism contribute nearly four percent to the GDP and employs nearly 12 million people, according to the European Parliament. Officials say that the new measures could go into effect as early as next week but are subject to slight changes by member states—for instance, some countries may still require quarantines or negative PCR tests—and, as we reported earlier this month, the bloc can also enforce “emergency brake” measures if an outbreak worsens or new variants arise. (As was the case during the height of the pandemic, essential travel would still be allowed.) Still, overall, the news is welcome and signals a very welcome return to travel for a region that’s a tourism-reliant seasonal hotspot. Now it’s just up to you: will you be strolling along the Seine or tasting tapas in Madrid this summer? Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country What Countries Can I Travel To If I’m Vaccinated? Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Should You Travel to Europe Right Now? Here's What a Return to European Travel Will Actually Look Like Vaccinated Americans Can Travel to Europe This Summer Here’s What It’s Like to Travel to Puerto Rico During the COVID-19 Pandemic Bali and Thailand Plan on Fully Reopening to Tourists by July France Will Begin Lifting Travel Restrictions as Early as Next Month Iceland Opens to All Vaccinated Travelers—No Testing Required Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Is It Safe to Travel to Italy? Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Tahiti Will Open Its Borders to International Tourists on May 1 Travel to Central and South America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country This Country Is Open To Travelers From Anywhere—As Long As You’re Vaccinated