You Will Soon Need to Pay a Fee to Visit Europe

Your European vacation is about to get seven euros more expensive. The cause? The long-awaited European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), originally expected to launch in late 2022, will officially make its debut in May 2023.

ETIAS will act as a method of border control for travelers from visa-free destinations—63 countries, including the U.S. and United Kingdom. Similar to systems used in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, ETIAS will be used to screen and track travelers in and out of the EU.

The application is done entirely online and will return approval or denial within minutes. However, some approval times could take as long as one month—so don't wait until the last minute to apply. Failure to secure ETIAS authorization would make for a very short vacation, since you wouldn't make it past customs in your destination. If your application is denied, you can appeal the decision.

To apply, you'll need your passport, an email address, and, of course, a payment method for the seven euro fee. Applications still aren't open yet, but the European Commission website will publish the start date in the coming weeks.

While the new system will be an inconvenience for travelers not used to submitting visa waivers, there is one major silver lining: approved applications will be valid for three years of unlimited travel to Europe.

