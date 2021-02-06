Travel News Safety & Insurance Europe Launches a COVID-19 Digital Pass for Travel The passport-like program will expand to the entirety of the E.U. on July 1 Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 06/02/21 Share Pin Email Nikada / Getty Images The European Union is officially one step closer to broadly opening up for tourism ahead of the peak summer season. Today, seven member states—Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and Poland—have launched a new COVID-19 digital passport system that will facilitate easier international journeys. Citizens of those countries can now apply for a digital pass that verifies that they've been fully vaccinated, have received a negative test result within the past 72 hours, or have recovered from COVID-19. Once approved for the E.U. Digital COVID Certificate, as the pass is formally called, those E.U. citizens can enter other E.U. countries freely without presenting additional medical information or quarantining. (For those without digital devices, paper certificates will be issued.)"EU citizens are looking forward to traveling again, and they want to do so safely," Stella Kyriakides, E.U. commissioner for health and food safety, said in a statement. "Having an E.U. certificate is a crucial step on the way.” The program is open to international visitors to each of the seven countries, too—non-E.U. citizens can apply for a digital pass upon arrival, enabling them to visit multiple countries in one trip with ease. One of the biggest concerns about such a digital passport, particularly in the United States, is privacy. But personal data for the E.U. Digital COVID Certificate will be securely stored only by the national body that issued it. When border authorities scan it at another E.U. member state, that information will not be retained. While the program is limited in scope right now, all 27 E.U. members must launch the program in their own countries by July 1, allowing for unimpeded travel throughout Europe. Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Is Thailand Ready to Reopen Its Borders to Tourists? Should You Travel to Europe Right Now? Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds What Countries Can I Travel To If I’m Vaccinated? Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Here’s What It’s Like to Travel to Puerto Rico During the COVID-19 Pandemic These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Bali and Thailand Plan on Fully Reopening to Tourists by July Tahiti Will Open Its Borders to International Tourists on May 1 How to Get a COVID-19 Test on a Trip Will I Need a COVID-19 Vaccine to Travel? Airlines Say "Maybe" Travel to Central and South America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Vaccinated Americans Can Travel to Europe This Summer This Digital Health Pass Will Be Ready for Widespread Airline Use as Early as March