TripSavvy Travel News This Top Airline Now Offers Free Chauffeurs for Its Economy Passengers Now's the time to book a last-minute summer vacation to the UAE Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 07/13/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 07/13/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Etihad There's still time for a summer vacation, and if you haven't booked one yet, you might want to think about the United Arab Emirates. One of the country's two national carriers, Etihad Airways, is offering economy passengers a pretty great deal, not on ticket prices but also airport transfers. Though swanky Etihad flies into the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the airline is providing free airport transfers to and from neighboring Dubai for economy passengers flying to or from 37 of its destinations, including Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. “With Dubai just an easy one-hour drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible for guests traveling to and from Dubai this summer," Fatma Al Mehairi, Etihad's vice president of UAE sales, said in a statement. "The Etihad Wellness program also means guests can travel with Etihad with complete peace of mind.” Interestingly, Dubai is traditionally the territory of its competitor, Emirates, which makes this airport transfer deal more than a little unusual. (Although, to be fair, Etihad has always offered this service to premium-cabin passengers.) But as with all things travel-related, the pandemic has changed the game quite a bit. Previously, each emirate had different COVID-related entry requirements for international travelers, with Dubai having more lenient quarantine rules and Abu Dhabi having stricter ones. That would explain why Etihad would be willing to shuttle passengers to Dubai—to entice travelers from restricted countries. But that's actually no longer the case as of July 1, when Abu Dhabi lifted quarantine requirements for many travelers, including Americans. So why would Etihad launch this program now? Honestly, we're not entirely sure—maybe the airline had the deal planned before the government knew it would ease quarantine restrictions in Abu Dhabi. But in any case, it's a sweet perk for economy passengers traveling to the UAE. To take advantage of the free Dubai transfers, book your Etihad flight by Aug. 11 for travel by Sept. 30. Your Trip to Dubai: The Complete Guide Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit This Airline Just Vaccinated 100 Percent of Its Cabin Crew You’ll Soon Need a Negative COVID-19 Test Just to Board a Flight Travel to Africa and the Middle East: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Vaccine Tourism Is the Newest Travel Trend—But Hopefully Not for Long On Emirates, Economy Passengers Can Pay to Keep Their Row Empty Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer Abu Dhabi Doubles Down on COVID-19 Precautions with New Mandatory Wristbands Lucky Passengers at This Airport Can Now Schedule Airport Security Appointments How to Extend Your Vacation With an Airline Stopover International Travel as a Gender Non-Conforming Person is Tricky Etihad Gives All Passengers Free COVID-19 Insurance What Countries Can I Travel To If I’m Vaccinated? United's One-Day Award Sale Offers Big Discounts on Summer Travel These Are the 14 Most Luxurious Hotels in Abu Dhabi Tahiti Will Open Its Borders to International Tourists on May 1 These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely