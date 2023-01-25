Emirates Is Giving Away One Million Miles to One Lucky Passenger

Emirates just hit a huge milestone, and it's celebrating in a big way.

The airline's loyalty program has officially reached 30 million members enrolled across the globe, a record-breaking number for the company.

In honor of this number, Emirates is giving away multiple prizes, including 1 million Skywards miles, enough for 10 one-way business-class flights between London and Dubai.

Between Monday, Jan. 30, and Wednesday, Feb. 1, passengers flying on Emirates flights should look for a red "30 million" sticker on their luggage upon arrival to Dubai—if you find one, you've just won a prize. Prizes include a bonus of 30,000 miles for 10 members; 10 Skywards+ packages, including bonus miles, flight rewards, lounge access, and more; 30 silver tier upgrades; 30 flight upgrades; and 30 complimentary chauffeur vouchers.

To win the grand prize, members must enter a competition running from Jan. 23 until Feb. 4. How do you enter? It's simple—visit the Emirates sweepstakes page and answer a question about the history of the company. Once completed, you'll have one official entry into the competition. Emirates Skywards co-branded credit card holders who enter for their chance to win can double their chances of winning simply by having the credit card.

The airline is also handing out some sweet treats in honor of the milestone. From Monday, Jan. 30, to Wednesday, Feb. 1, passengers traveling on select flights will receive specially-branded cupcakes on board.

"Thank you to each of our 30 million members who have made Emirates Skywards the successful loyalty program it is today. This is a major milestone for us, and we are very happy to be giving back to our loyal members who have played an invaluable role in our success," Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, the divisional senior vice president of Emirates Skywards, said in a statement. "We always strive to provide our members the best value, choice, and exceptional rewards a loyalty program can offer... We're very proud of this milestone and look forward to the road ahead of us."

Customers traveling with flydubai on Feb. 7 are also privy to some surprise giveaways, including four silver tier upgrades, 75,000 bonus Skywards Miles, a Skywards+ package, two complimentary upgrades to business class, and seven access passes to the flydubai Business Lounge at Terminal 2.

To find out more information, visit Emirates' Skywards website.