These Five Cities Will Finally Be Able to Book Premium Economy on Emirates

After announcing last month that it would be launching a premium economy cabin on routes to London, Paris and Sydney, Emirates is now expanding premium economy to five new cities, just in time for holiday travel.

Beginning this December, Melbourne, Auckland, Singapore, San Francisco and New York's JFK Airport will be able to book premium economy service on Emirates' new Airbus A380s. The airline also plans to add additional premium economy seats on services to London Heathrow and Sydney. As an extension of Emirates' Dubai to Sydney service, plans are also in place for Christchurch to receive premium economy seats beginning on March 26, 2023.

The 56 premium economy seats offer eight inches of recline and a larger-than-average entertainment screen, measuring 13.3 inches. Passengers in premium economy will receive amenity kits, blankets, and pillows designed uniquely for premium economy. Even better, premium economy catering incorporates elements of Emirates' celebrated business class service.

Since launching premium economy, Emirates has been rolling out the new service in refreshed Airbus A380s that boast features like in-seat charging units and a side cocktail table. The airline says they plan to install 4,000 new premium economy seats by 2025.

