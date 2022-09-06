Travel News Air Travel These Five Cities Will Finally Be Able to Book Premium Economy on Emirates Just in time for holiday travel By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 09/06/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Courtesy of Emirates After announcing last month that it would be launching a premium economy cabin on routes to London, Paris and Sydney, Emirates is now expanding premium economy to five new cities, just in time for holiday travel. Beginning this December, Melbourne, Auckland, Singapore, San Francisco and New York's JFK Airport will be able to book premium economy service on Emirates' new Airbus A380s. The airline also plans to add additional premium economy seats on services to London Heathrow and Sydney. As an extension of Emirates' Dubai to Sydney service, plans are also in place for Christchurch to receive premium economy seats beginning on March 26, 2023. The 56 premium economy seats offer eight inches of recline and a larger-than-average entertainment screen, measuring 13.3 inches. Passengers in premium economy will receive amenity kits, blankets, and pillows designed uniquely for premium economy. Even better, premium economy catering incorporates elements of Emirates' celebrated business class service. Since launching premium economy, Emirates has been rolling out the new service in refreshed Airbus A380s that boast features like in-seat charging units and a side cocktail table. The airline says they plan to install 4,000 new premium economy seats by 2025. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Simple Flying. "New York's JFK Among 5 New Emirates Premium Economy Airbus A380 Routes." September 1, 2022. Emirates. "Premium Economy." Accessed Sept. 5, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Share Pin Email