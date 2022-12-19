Travel News Air Travel Thirsty for Veuve, Dom, and Moët? Emirates Just Became Your Favorite Airline The airline has announced exclusive rights to serve the world's best bubbly By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/19/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Courtesy of Emirates For frequent flyers on Emirates, a luxurious in-flight experience isn't just a possibility—it's an expectation. With a reputation for having one of the best first- and business-class products in the skies, the airline doesn't skimp on upscale, elegant cabins, cuisine, and service. Now, Emirates is taking that commitment to excellence to the next level, nabbing exclusive rights to pour some of the best champagnes in the world. The Dubai-based carrier announced this week that it has closed a distribution deal to become the only airline allowed to serve champagne made by Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, and Dom Pérignon. The high-end bubbles are some of the best champagne money can buy. Princess Diana was said to have ordered 99 bottles of Dom Pérignon for her 1981 royal wedding to King Charles—and not a drop remained after the celebration. It's not the first time Emirates has pursued an exclusive champagne experience for its customers. In September, the carrier was granted the go-ahead to serve Plénitude 2, a rare Dom Pérignon vintage, for a limited time. Over the last 16 years, the airline has invested more than $1 billion into its beverage program, purchasing rare wines and allowing them to mature before serving guests. The news follows Singapore Airlines' October announcement that it was forced to drop Dom Pérignon from its offerings. The airline never officially stated why—but it seems clear that Emirates came out on top in the battle for bubbly. Emirates' first- and business-class passengers can now enjoy the airline's luxurious coup. Dom Pérignon is served in first class across the entire Emirates route network, while Veuve Clicquot is served in business class on routes to the Americas, the U.K., and Europe. Moët & Chandon is reserved for business class passengers on flights to Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand. Economy class passengers can also purchase mini bottles of Moët & Chandon champagne in-flight. And for travelers transiting through Dubai, the airline even has a Moët & Chandon lounge in Concourse B, where the beloved cuvée can be paired with canapés created by lauded chefs from around the world. Unlimited Caviar and Revamped Planes: Inside the Upgraded Emirates Experience Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Emirates Media Centre. "Tasting the Stars at 40,000 Feet, Exclusively with Emirates." December 14, 2022. VinePair. "15 Things You Should Know About Dom Pérignon." June 4, 2021. Emirates. “Emirates serves exceptionally rare champagne on board – Dom Pérignon Vintage 2003 Plénitude 2." September 7, 2022. One Mile at a Time. "Singapore Airlines Drops Dom Pérignon Champagne." October 26, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Share Pin Email