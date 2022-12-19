Thirsty for Veuve, Dom, and Moët? Emirates Just Became Your Favorite Airline

For frequent flyers on Emirates, a luxurious in-flight experience isn't just a possibility—it's an expectation. With a reputation for having one of the best first- and business-class products in the skies, the airline doesn't skimp on upscale, elegant cabins, cuisine, and service.

Now, Emirates is taking that commitment to excellence to the next level, nabbing exclusive rights to pour some of the best champagnes in the world. The Dubai-based carrier announced this week that it has closed a distribution deal to become the only airline allowed to serve champagne made by Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, and Dom Pérignon.

The high-end bubbles are some of the best champagne money can buy. Princess Diana was said to have ordered 99 bottles of Dom Pérignon for her 1981 royal wedding to King Charles—and not a drop remained after the celebration.

It's not the first time Emirates has pursued an exclusive champagne experience for its customers. In September, the carrier was granted the go-ahead to serve Plénitude 2, a rare Dom Pérignon vintage, for a limited time. Over the last 16 years, the airline has invested more than $1 billion into its beverage program, purchasing rare wines and allowing them to mature before serving guests.

The news follows Singapore Airlines' October announcement that it was forced to drop Dom Pérignon from its offerings. The airline never officially stated why—but it seems clear that Emirates came out on top in the battle for bubbly.

Emirates' first- and business-class passengers can now enjoy the airline's luxurious coup. Dom Pérignon is served in first class across the entire Emirates route network, while Veuve Clicquot is served in business class on routes to the Americas, the U.K., and Europe. Moët & Chandon is reserved for business class passengers on flights to Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand.

Economy class passengers can also purchase mini bottles of Moët & Chandon champagne in-flight. And for travelers transiting through Dubai, the airline even has a Moët & Chandon lounge in Concourse B, where the beloved cuvée can be paired with canapés created by lauded chefs from around the world.