Emirates and ROAR Africa Debut the Ultimate Over-the-Top Private Jet Safari

A safari is a bucket-list trip for many travelers, but a $125,000 private jet safari? Now that's something else entirely.

Emirates has partnered with safari operator ROAR Africa on the extravagant trip scheduled to take place next August; guests will fly on the airline's private A319 aircraft, which has 10 private suites onboard for passengers, plus a shared lounge and shower facilities.

The 12-day journey begins in Dubai on Aug. 26, 2022, where the airline is based, and includes an overnight at the opulent Bulgari hotel. From there, guests are flown to Zimbabwe to Matetsi Victoria Falls, a luxury lodge on the Zambezi River near the eponymous falls. Then they'll jet off (literally) to the Xigera Safari Lodge in Botswana's Okavango Delta. Next up: Kenya's famed Maasai Mara, with a stay at Angama. And finally, the trip wraps up in Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park at Singita Kwitonda Lodge.

Now, if you're concerned about carbon emissions from the private jet, don't sweat it—ROAR Africa has you covered. The company will purchase carbon offsets to ensure the entire journey is carbon neutral. On top of that, proceeds from this safari will fund the "installation of 69 solar panels in local villages in Rwanda, planting of 1,300 trees, providing access to freshwater for 3,000 people in Kenya and funding the protection of a rhino calf through Rhinos Without Borders in Botswana," according to a press release.



Of course, all these things (including the chartering of a private jet) cost a fair chunk of change: rates start at $125,000 per person. But for the level of exclusivity and convenience offered by this safari AND its philanthropic projects? It might just be worth it.

