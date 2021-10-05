TripSavvy Travel News Emirates and ROAR Africa Debut the Ultimate Over-the-Top Private Jet Safari Twelve days, four countries, one private jet...for $125,000 per person By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara on 10/05/21 Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. TripSavvy's fact-checking on 10/05/21 Share Pin Email James Warwick / Getty Images A safari is a bucket-list trip for many travelers, but a $125,000 private jet safari? Now that's something else entirely. Emirates has partnered with safari operator ROAR Africa on the extravagant trip scheduled to take place next August; guests will fly on the airline's private A319 aircraft, which has 10 private suites onboard for passengers, plus a shared lounge and shower facilities. The 12-day journey begins in Dubai on Aug. 26, 2022, where the airline is based, and includes an overnight at the opulent Bulgari hotel. From there, guests are flown to Zimbabwe to Matetsi Victoria Falls, a luxury lodge on the Zambezi River near the eponymous falls. Then they'll jet off (literally) to the Xigera Safari Lodge in Botswana's Okavango Delta. Next up: Kenya's famed Maasai Mara, with a stay at Angama. And finally, the trip wraps up in Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park at Singita Kwitonda Lodge. Now, if you're concerned about carbon emissions from the private jet, don't sweat it—ROAR Africa has you covered. The company will purchase carbon offsets to ensure the entire journey is carbon neutral. On top of that, proceeds from this safari will fund the "installation of 69 solar panels in local villages in Rwanda, planting of 1,300 trees, providing access to freshwater for 3,000 people in Kenya and funding the protection of a rhino calf through Rhinos Without Borders in Botswana," according to a press release. Of course, all these things (including the chartering of a private jet) cost a fair chunk of change: rates start at $125,000 per person. But for the level of exclusivity and convenience offered by this safari AND its philanthropic projects? It might just be worth it. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Hwange National Park: The Complete Guide Africa's Top 12 Safari Animals and Where to Find Them Serengeti National Park: The Complete Guide Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya: The Complete Guide Kruger National Park, South Africa: The Complete Guide The 9 Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resorts of 2021 Preferred Hotel Group Launches New Sustainability-Focused Portfolio Top 10 Destinations in Africa for a First-Time Visitor How to Plan an Affordable African Safari Sodwana Bay, South Africa: The Complete Guide Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now Dubai's Newest Hotel Is an Over-the-Top Spectacle Cross These Amazing Trips Off Your Bucket List Before You Turn 40 The 10 Best Tour Companies of 2021 Socially Distance with These 14 Private Travel Experiences Where to Go With Your Friends in 2020