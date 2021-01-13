Eagle Creek’s New Packing Cubes are Fashionable and Functional

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Ah, packing for a trip. People usually fall into one of two categories. You’re either a pro and have it down to a meticulous science. Or? Well, you just don’t. While I’m happy to say I fall into the former category, that’s partially due to packing cubes. And Eagle Creek just released a new line to make those packing woes a little less stressful.

Eagle Creek is an American brand that’s been around since 1975 and sells everything from wheeled luggage to duffel bags to travel accessories. But for frequent travelers or those who feel the need to pack everything but the kitchen sink, their convenient compression packing cubes have been pretty clutch.

To start 2021 off right, the brand announced additions to their Pack-It line of cubes.

"Travelers rate packing as one of their least favorite parts of going on a trip," Monica Rigali, Eagle Creek's head of marketing, said in a statement.

To help travelers create a “Zen-like packing experience,” Eagle Creek’s Pack-It line now has Gear, Isolate, and Reveal products, with each one offering benefits for different types of travelers.

The Gear line includes cubes, a pouch, and a dopp bag in Sahara yellow, mossy green and black. The material is water repellent and fits everything from precious tech gear to helmets and boots. The Protect It Cube, in particular, has a padded interior and adjustable dividers.

Courtesy of Eagle Creek

The Gear collection protects essentials, but Isolate is especially perfect for those items that you might want to keep separate from the other contents in your suitcase, like smelly hiking boots or dirty laundry. The antimicrobial material helps control odor and the line, which includes a half dozen products, is easily washable. The options range from a packing cube trio to shoe sacs to a clean/dirty cube with a built-in divider to keep clothes separated.

Courtesy of Eagle Creek

And rounding out the trio, and solving one annoying issue with some packing cubes, is Reveal. The mesh material isn’t just breathable, but it means you’ll never have to guess what’s actually inside. This collection has more than a dozen style options, with prices topping out at $39.95. In addition to the cubes and shoe sacs, Reveal also has a laptop sleeve, hanging toiletry bag, e-tools organizer, and an intimates cube that helps bras maintain their shape and features pockets for underwear and socks. But one of the coolest products has to be the Org Convertible Pack that’s an organization sleeve that can be placed inside any bag, but when you unzip and fold it? It doubles as a small backpack.

Courtesy of Eagle Creek

The cubes come in a range of sizes, and if you’re stuck on exactly what to choose, the Eagle Creek site has a View Size feature which lets you view the product in comparison to your height as well as what items can fit inside (tablet, water bottle, etc.).

The Pack-It gear is covered by Eagle Creek’s lifetime warranty, which excludes wear and tear but covers workmanship and materials. Also, the Gear and Reveal products are made from recycled materials.