Travel News Safety & Insurance The EU Has Agreed to Lift Travel Restrictions on American Tourists The decision opens the door to non-essential European travel Written by Astrid Taran Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Astrid Taran Updated 06/16/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 06/16/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images The 27 member countries of the European Union announced on Wednesday a recommendation to begin lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. The decision, which was adopted in a meeting of EU representatives in Brussels, would allow Americans to enter the EU for non-essential travel. National governments will still have the final say over the requirement of test results and proof of vaccination for entry. For the past several months, the EU has been hard at work on a joint digital travel certificate for travelers who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from the virus. The certificates will allow travelers to move between European countries without quarantine or undergo additional coronavirus tests upon arrival. Several EU countries have already begun using the certificates, including Germany, Spain, Belgium, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Denmark. The rest of the EU is expected to begin adopting them on July 1, 2021. The EU's certificate system may now be an option for American travelers. Its rollout, however, is complicated by several factors, including the lack of official vaccination certification in the U.S. Non-essential travel from the U.S. has been suspended in the EU as a precaution to avoid the spread of COVID-19, although several countries have already begun welcoming American visitors. "The moment that we see that a big part of the population is double-vaccinated and can prove that they are safe, travel will pick up again," said Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said this week. "And I would expect that over the course of this summer." In addition to the U.S., five other countries—North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Lebanon, and Taiwan—have been added to the EU's tourist travel list. Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Should You Travel to Europe Right Now? Europe Launches a COVID-19 Digital Pass for Travel Here's What a Return to European Travel Will Actually Look Like Vaccinated U.S. Citizens Can Likely Travel to Canada Soon What Countries Can I Travel To If I’m Vaccinated? Game On? Japan Says Olympics Will Still Be Held, Despite US Travel Alert The CDC Just Eased COVID-19 Travel Recommendations for 61 Countries Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Vaccine Tourism Is the Newest Travel Trend—But Hopefully Not for Long France Will Begin Lifting Travel Restrictions as Early as Next Month Is It Safe to Travel to Italy? Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Central and South America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Iceland Opens to All Vaccinated Travelers—No Testing Required Travel to North America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country